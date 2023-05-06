Guy Ritchie Is Re-Teaming With Henry Cavill And More For New Action Movie, And Sign Me Up

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman may not have worked out in the long run, but the good news is that he has a number of other major projects coming up. For example, it was announced last fall that Cavill would re-team with The Man from U.N.C.L.E. director Guy Ritchie for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is currently filming and set to come out sometime in 2024. But in the midst of this production, these talents have already lined up another movie to work on together, and it’ll co-star two other actors Ritchie has worked with before.

After finishing The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which follows a combat organization formed in World War II that paved the way for modern black ops groups, the filmmaker will work on a yet-to-be-titled action movie about, as Deadline put it, “two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator.” The outlet also shared that Henry Cavill will co-star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González, with the former having worked with Ritchie on the now-released The Covenant, and the latter also appearing in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

While not outright stated in the article, it stands to reason that Cavill and Gyllenhaal’s characters are the specialist sent to extract González’s negotiator character. Beyond that though, the plot is being kept shrouded in secrecy. Behind the scenes, Ritchie also wrote the script and will produce alongside Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear International’s John Friedberg, with the latter having also produced Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Black Bear launched worldwide sales for the project today, and filming will begin this summer in Spain. Ritchie said the following about reuniting with these three actors in an official statement:

There’s something special that happens when you collaborate with the same partners regularly: you build a shorthand and a trust that lets everybody do their best work. Jake, Henry and Eiza are all astonishingly talented, committed, and engaging actors. This is going to be an action-packed movie that is both intellectually stimulating and physically exhilarating.

In addition to now having two Guy Ritchie-helmed movies coming up, Henry Cavill will also be seen later this year leading the spy movie Argylle, which will be accessible to Apple TV+ subscribers. Additionally, he’s set to star in and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon. Looking to Jake Gyllenhaal (who recently responded to the Jacked Gyllenhaal memes), we know he’ll be at the front and center of the Road House remake for Amazon Studios, as well as star in the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent. As for Eiza González, her next project is the Netflix TV series Three Body Problem.

As soon as more details about this action movie come in, we’ll pass them along. Until then, The Covenant is still playing in theaters, and you can learn what lays ahead this year with the lineup of 2023 new movie releases.