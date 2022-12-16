Following His Superman Departure, Henry Cavill Is Set To Make A Warhammer 40,000 Streaming Series

Henry Cavill might've lost his job as Superman and exited his role on The Witcher, but the Hollywood actor may already be on the way to an exciting new project. Reports indicate that a deal is being made for a Warhammer 40,000 series, and Cavill is attached to star and executive produce.

While a deal has yet to officially be made, it's said that Amazon is in the final talks to secure the rights to a Warhammer 40,000 series. THR reported that negotiations for the series have been going on for months and that other companies were competing for rights to the popular series that started as a tabletop miniature wargame.

Henry Cavill hasn't been afraid to let the public know about his geekier hobbies outside of acting and is a confirmed fan of the Warhammer 40,000 series. Cavill likes to paint mini figurines used for the tabletop game and once even called out Graham Norton for confusing the popular franchise with World of Warcraft. Who better to star and executive produce in an adaptation than Cavill?

Warhammer 40,000 takes place in the year 40,000, where the universe has entered a state of total and unending war between humankind, aliens, and magical beings. Beyond the tabletop game, there are a number of books as well as video games set within the universe.

While there's no official deal in place at the moment, it seems fair to speculate that Henry Cavill's character would be affiliated with the Imperium of Man. It's hard to give a short and sweet version of any faction in this series, but it's the faction most humans belong to and is run by a character considered a "living God" known as the Emperor of Mankind.

What might be easier to explain is the vibe of Warhammer 40,000, and it's about the bleakest reality imaginable. Progress in science and other fields is non-existent simply because all resources are devoted to continuing the war and attempting to maintain the status quo. It could be a really upsetting but also morbidly breathtaking series. Look up some Warhammer 40,000 artwork online, and imagine it being recreated with a budget like The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power had.

News of a potential new series for Henry Cavill arrived a little under a day after the actor confirmed he wouldn't be returning as Superman. Instead, James Gunn, who is being tasked with co-running DC Studios, will be writing a new Superman movie with the franchise focusing on a younger version of the character.

Once Henry Cavill was out as Superman, there were some who wondered if that meant he'd return to another project he recently exited: The Witcher. That has since been debunked by Variety, and it seems like if this Warhammer 40,000 series goes through, Cavill could be tied up in this series for a solid chunk of time. That's potentially a bummer for those who might've thought he'd be the next James Bond, but hey, maybe he can do both?

Now might be a great time to look into getting an Amazon Prime Video subscription for anyone that doesn't already have one. It'll be interesting to hear more details on this Warhammer 40,000 series in the event the deal goes through and what Henry Cavill and the creative minds in charge of it have in store.