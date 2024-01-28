After Halle Bailey Confirmed The Birth Of Baby Halo, She Responded To A Fan Who Claimed She ‘Lied’ About Her Pregnancy

Near the end of 2023, singer and actress Halle Bailey made headlines when it was reported that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG. The star herself didn’t respond to the chatter, though the rumor mill continued to chun. It wasn’t until earlier in January that Bailey finally confirmed that she’d given birth to a baby boy named Halo. Since the announcement was made, many have offered their congratulations to her and her partner. It would seem that at least one person takes issue with how everything has played out, as they say the lead of the Little Mermaid cast “lied” about her pregnancy. Now, Bailey has addressed that claim with some thoughts of her own.

A user on X took to the platform to respond to a since-deleted comment that was shared by another commenter. The person opined that the public isn’t “mad” that the Grammy nominee decided not to disclose her pregnancy. Instead, they believe fans are more “annoyed” that the entertainer supposedly went to great lengths to “lie” about the situation. The person’s message can be read in its entirety below as follows:

I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail.

Halle Bailey – who’s proven to be quite active on social media – eventually reshared the post on X after catching wind of it. When responding, she proceeded to shut down the assumption that she ever “lied” about what was going on. Bailey then proceeded to explain why she handled the matter in the way that she did:

I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I'll never understand why you are mad. I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to, because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you! 😘♥️

That seems to be a fairly direct answer from the “Angel” singer. Based on her comments, she wanted to keep her pregnancy private until she was ready to open up about it. Such a feat can be difficult when one is in the public eye like she is. At the end of the day though, only she and those closest to her knew when the time would be right for her to drop the announcement – and share those underwater pregnancy photos.

In the past, Halle Bailey has clapped back at fans on social media on occasion. Months ago, she responded to someone who declared that she’d lost her way when it comes to making music. They specifically believed that she and sister Chloe don’t show off their abilities as musicians much anymore, leading Halle to say that they still play and that their skills would be on display soon. Needless to say, she certainly doesn’t mince words.

The haters only seem to be a drop in the ocean compared to the many who have and continue to support her even now that she’s a new mom. 2023 was a massive year for her, as she not only welcomed her baby boy but also headlined the aforementioned live-action Disney movie remake . She also played a supporting role in The Color Purple, which has been critically acclaimed. All in all, it doesn’t seem like she’s letting the negativity phase her as she simply lives her life.