After The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Confirms Months Of Rumors With First Look At Baby Halo, Halle Berry, Rachel Zegler And More A-Listers Send Congrats

2023 was a massive year for Halle Bailey, as the longtime singer further carved out her place in Hollywood as an established actor. Amid the buzz she received for her work, the star was at the center of rumors regarding her personal life during the final months of the year. It was widely speculated that Bailey was expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG, yet neither would confirm it. Now, the star of the box office hit Little Mermaid has revealed that she’s welcomed a baby boy named Halo and shared the news to social media. With that, Halle Berry, Rachel Zegler and more A-listers reached out.

The 24-year-old new mom took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son, who she confirms was born last year. While she didn’t provide a full look at the child, she did show his tiny arm and the bracelet he had around his wrist, which was adorned with his name. She also said in her sweet caption that Halo’s birth is “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me." You can check out the post for yourself below:

Chatter surrounding the Chloe x Halle alum’s possible pregnancy began around last fall, during which paparazzi photos seemed to suggest that she was with child. The rumors were arguably amplified when the songstress began appearing at public events in larger clothing. One such occasion was the Glamour Women of The Year Awards in October. The photo below shows the Grown-ish star and DDG – whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – at the celebration:

One gets the impression that the two simply wanted to reveal the news in their own time. DDG, a 26-year-old rapper and YouTuber, commented on his lady’s post, referring to her as “super mom.” While the post itself is sweet on its own, what was really special was the sheer number of stars that reached out to send their congratulations. Halle Berry and Rachel Zegler led the charge, with others like Kylie Jenner and Lala joining the chorus as well. You can check out responses:

Congratulations, Halle. Welcome to motherhood, and welcome to the world baby Halo❤️ - Halle Berry

Welcome, baby halo!!!!! And congratulations, beautiful mama 🫶🏼 - Rachel Zegler

👼🫶🫶🫶 - Kylie Jenner

- 🤍❤️🤍❤️ Welcome, Halo! - Yara Shahidi

Welcome. Halo❤️ CONGRATULATIONS on your beautiful blessing 🙏🏽❤️ - Lala

Congrats, beauty! Welcome to motherhood. ❤️ - Tia Mowry

Halo 🥹🥹🥹🤧 Congratulations. - Storm Reid

It goes without saying that the Last Holiday alum has made a number of major friends since she entered the industry. She and Rachel Zegler have also become particularly close, given they both share the distinction of playing live-action Disney princesses. Zegler admitted to being “inspired” by her friend and fellow actor after she proved the haters wrong when portraying Ariel. Also sharing a sense of kinship with the actress/singer is Halle Berry, who shared a sweet response after the new mom previously revealed how she was named after her.

The past 12 months have been absolutely massive for Halle Bailey. Last May, The Little Mermaid quickly swam to the top of the box office during its opening weekend and received mostly positive reviews. She also capped off her year with her appearance in the praised remake of The Color Purple, in which she plays the young iteration of Nettie Harris.

It’s been apparent that she’s grateful for all of the success she was able to achieve in the past year. However, based on her post, it sounds like she’s most thankful to have been able to bring a new life into the world. It seems evident that baby Halo is greatly loved – both by his parents and by those who are fans and friends of his mother.

We here at CinemaBlend wish Halle Bailey and DDG the best as they embark on this new journey as parents! You can also check out Bailey in The Color Purple, which is playing in theaters now, while The Little Mermaid is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.