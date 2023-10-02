Halle Bailey Claps Back At Fan Who Claimed She’s Lost Her Way When It Comes To Making Music

Halle Bailey has been on a roll as an actress this year. After headlining the Disney live-action blockbuster The Little Mermaid, she’s been snatching up more acting roles. Unfortunately, her career choice didn’t sit well with some fans as they wanted a musical return from Bailey. After one fan claimed she’s lost her way when it comes to making music, the The Little Mermaid star didn’t hesitate to clap back.

The discourse surrounding the Disney star’s music career began as some supporters started questioning whether she and her sister Chloe were still committed to the field. In recent months, both Bailey sisters have ventured more into the acting field. It seemed like fans were unsatisfied with this prospect as they aired their displeasure online. Revolt reported one Twitter user was bold enough to insinuate the sisters should get back to music and forgo acting.

Chile, the way I forget she can do this [and] Chloe can do piano. Like, we lost the plot a bit, ladies. Get back!

It seemed like the commenter echoed the sentiment of multiple fans who want more music and less acting from the rising Hollywood star. Watching Bailey play her guitar made them want the actress to get back in the recording booth. Unfortunately, the tweet didn’t land well with the The Little Mermaid star as she spotted the snarky comment. Upon seeing the comment, Bailey hopped on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reply to the fan. The Grammy nominee clapped back in the tweet below.

um excuse me miss my sister plays &produced majority of her album and all my songs unreleased have been vocally and musically produced by me with loads of my guitars in them too 🥰❤️y’all will hear soon enough lmao ✨ https://t.co/htmAvufdsFSeptember 30, 2023 See more

The grown-ish alum teased a possible release soon. It appeared the singer had some new music in the works. She’s been working hard and didn’t appreciate someone suggesting otherwise. Compared to other stars, she handled the feedback with class and humor. Despite her classy clapback, the user deleted their post after her response.

The misguided fans seemed to forget the movie star released her debut solo single “Angel” earlier this year. The singer-actress had been teasing music through social media for months despite little information on when more music would be released. So, only time will tell when (or if) Bailey will make her debut as a solo artist.

While fans have been aching for more music from Hale Bailey, the lack of new music hasn’t been warranted as she moves forward with her busy acting career. She made a splash as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, receiving acclaim for her performance. The live-action adaptation grossed over $569 million worldwide despite a mixed critical reception. She then popped up in the indie drama The Line, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Viewers will see her on the big screen again as part of the all-star cast of The Color Purple musical adaptation debuts in theaters on December 25. So, it appears the rising star is following her best bet now while working on her music.

If fans want to hear her lovely voice in action, Hailey Bailey has continuously posted music covers online, including Billie Eilish’s Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” At the same time, viewers can watch her sing regularly by streaming The Little Mermaid through a Disney+ subscription. As you wait for more career updates from Bailey, check out our 2023 movie schedule to see what other new releases are on the horizon.