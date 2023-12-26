‘I’m Still Very New’: Halle Bailey Auditioned For The Color Purple While Filming The Little Mermaid, Credits Her Sister Chlöe For Helping Her Through Role
Halle Bailey talks about her latest movie musical experience.
Just months after Halle Bailey became a Disney Princess with the debut of her live-action remake of The Little Mermaid among the summer’s 2023 new movie releases, the rising star is back for another movie musical with The Color Purple. The talented actress/singer has a couple personal reasons why the Christmas release felt like the right next role for her.
During The Color Purple’s press conference, which CinemaBlend was in virtual attendance for, Halle Bailey opened up about when she was approached for the part of young Nettie and why the audition made her feel “closer to God.” In Bailey’s words:
Halle Bailey spoke about the beginnings of her role in The Color Purple one day after going full Disney Princess at the movie’s purple carpet premiere in a gorgeous red ball gown. The role came to her while she was in the middle of making The Little Mermaid, and as a spiritual person, she felt lifted by her self-tape involving her singing a gospel song. Bailey also spoke to how the movie’s core sister relationship spoke to her as well. In her words:
Halle Bailey has not been shy about her close relationship with her older sister, Chlöe Bailey, who are so tight knit that they even often get mistaken for each other. The sisters got their start as the duo act Chloe x Halle, which they started on YouTube before Beyoncé discovered them and signed them to her management company in 2015.
When Bailey played Nettie, she took inspiration from her sister in a lot of ways. The Color Purple is about two sisters, Celie and Nettie, who are driven away from each other at a young age. The story then focuses on Celie as she’s forced to marry a man named Mister, and the audience goes on a journey with her throughout her life.
In the short time that Halle Bailey has been a star, she’s dealt with public backlash regarding her The Little Mermaid casting and proving the haters wrong when it comes to her abilities to knock it out of the park as Princess Ariel. As she spoke to, she’s still new to the world of movies, with The Color Purple being her second major film role, which can be an overwhelming place to be. Bailey felt comfortable with The Color Purple and she’s ultimately so grateful for the experience.
The Color Purple is now in theaters. You can check out what people think about the movie before you see it on the big screen.
