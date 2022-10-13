'Halloween Ends' Spoiler-Free Video Review

“Halloween Ends” sees Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode in her final confrontation with the iconic horror villain, Michael Myers. But is this the end of the “Halloween” franchise as we know it? CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell gives a spoiler-free deep-dive into the new approach David Gordon Green takes in this trilogy finale, and how the franchise as a whole can live on from here.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:04 - 'Halloween Ends' Is Not The Movie You’re Expecting

03:24 - A New Approach To The Lore

06:04 - Is This Really The End of Halloween?

07:52 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating