'Halloween Ends' Spoiler-Free Video Review
Is this the end of the “Halloween” franchise as we know it?
“Halloween Ends” sees Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode in her final confrontation with the iconic horror villain, Michael Myers. But is this the end of the “Halloween” franchise as we know it? CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell gives a spoiler-free deep-dive into the new approach David Gordon Green takes in this trilogy finale, and how the franchise as a whole can live on from here.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:04 - 'Halloween Ends' Is Not The Movie You’re Expecting
03:24 - A New Approach To The Lore
06:04 - Is This Really The End of Halloween?
07:52 - Final Thoughts & Star Rating
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
