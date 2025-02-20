There Was A Harrison Ford Biography 'He Really Hated.' Naturally, Steven Spielberg Turned It Into A Giant Prank
Steven Spielberg once hilariously pranked Indiana Jones.
Harrison Ford has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for decades. Millions of people want to know everything about him. Today, there are countless books about the man and his career, but apparently there was one particular Harrison Ford biography the actor especially hated. So of course, his buddy Steven Spielberg made sure everybody had one.
Ke Huy Quan starred alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, directed by Steven Spielberg, before he went on to join the ensemble cast of The Goonies which Spielberg produced. Quan recently told The Guardian that Ford actually came by The Goonies set while the movie was filming, and Spielberg took the opportunity to rib his old friend. Quan explained…
It’s unclear what specific book Ke Huy Quan is talking about or why Harrison Ford didn’t like it, though one assumes that any biography of the star that he wasn’t involved in producing likely would have frustrated him. The book may have included information about Ford that he felt was inaccurate, or just elements of his personal life that the famously private actor didn’t want out in the open.
Whatever the reason, it shows just what sort of relationship Spielberg and Ford had that the director/producer was able to pull a move like this to prank his friend. If Ford really disliked the book, anybody else doing this could have really upset the man, but it sounds like Ford took it in stride. Steven Spielberg could probably get away with a lot when it came to Harrison Ford.
Now I need somebody to ask Ford about this, because I want his perspective on it. Walking onto the set and seeing one person holding the book probably annoyed the actor. Realizing that everybody had one likely made it very clear who was responsible. At that point, the most frustrating thing for Harrison Ford was that Speilberg paid for 300 copies of a book that the actor wished didn’t exist.
Recent news that the long-talked-about sequel to The Goonies is actually in early development, with Steven Spielberg attached to once again produce, certainly leads one to wonder what might happen if Harrison Ford visited the set of The Goonies II. Spielberg could do the funniest thing if he again came up with a great prank to pull on his friend. Of course, if somebody knows where those 300 copies of a book are…
