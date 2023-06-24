Is Harrison Ford Close To Retiring From Movies At 80? Here’s What He Thinks

Harrison Ford is one of the biggest movie stars to grace the silver screen. Roles like Han Solo and Indiana Jones have cemented him in film history, and he has sustained popularity throughout his 50-year career. Now, he's embarking on one last ride with one of his iconic characters in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. So, as we approach the movie’s release date, the 80-year-old actor is reflecting on his career, and revealing if he’s looking towards retirement.

The film legend is currently promoting his latest Indiana Jones film, and was a guest on CNN’s Look Who’s Talking with Chris Wallace -- the interview is super insightful about Ford’s career, and is available in its entirety with a Max subscription. Not only did the actor talk about his last appearance as Indiana Jones, but he also chatted about other roles he’s looking toward as he enters his 80s. During the interview, Wallace asked him if he was considering retirement. Luckily, for fans of the Blade Runner actor, he has no plans of slowing down, as he said:

I don't, I don't. I don't do well when I don't have work. I, I, just I love to work. I love, I love to feel useful. It's my Jones, I want- I want to be helpful.

I guess there are similarities between Ford and his adventurer character, as he points out. He clearly loves what he does, and has been very emphatic about this recent Indiana Jones project. The Star Wars alum was emotional at the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie premiered, and he’s stated his pride in the latest installment many times. Wallace followed up Ford’s answer, by asking him why he loves acting so much, and what draws him to a film. The Oscar nominee answered:

Well, you've identified two of the biggest draws. It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity, and the end the intimacy, of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do and to see I know what I'm and I don't feel obliged to do anything. But I'm- I am I guess naturally affected by the things that I-that I work on.

At this point in his career, Ford has his pick at whatever project he wants to work on, and it seems like he has been taking projects with an emotional component. The upcoming Indiana Jones film is set to be a nostalgia-filled goodbye for a movie figure audiences have fallen in love with. He is also playing a therapist with Parkinson’s on Shrinking, another role with a strong emotional center. On top of that, he's decided to work with some incredible collaborators like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Sheridan, and Jason Segal, all of which bring a sense of ambition to their work, which is something that attracts Ford.

Harrison Ford also seems very serious about continuing to work instead of retiring. Shrinking was just renewed for a second season, and he star's in Taylor Sheridan's series 1923. He is also set to star in two upcoming Marvel projects, as Thadeus Ross in The Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World. The Fugitive star is no stranger to franchise storytelling, so this will likely be a great fit for the actor. I personally can’t wait to see what Ford takes on next, and I’m happy that there are more projects from the movie icon still coming.

While Harrison Ford is hanging up his Indy hat on June 30, when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters nationwide, he has no intention of slowing down.

