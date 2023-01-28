Harrison Ford Speaks Out After Indiana Jones Co-Star Ke Huy Quan Lands Oscar Nomination For Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ke Huy Quan has been melting fans' hearts this year, as he moves through the awards circuit and sweeps the competition due to his amazing performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan stepped away from acting for many years and, through the acceptance speeches he's given so far, he's conveyed just how meaningful this experience has been for him. His former Indiana Jones co-star, Harrison Ford, seems pretty happy as well, as he praised the actor's Oscar-nominated performance.

Harrison Ford recently chatted with ET at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking. When the Raiders of the Lost Ark star was asked how he feels about Quan being nominated for his first Oscar, he expressed how thrilled he was for him and his return to Hollywood after all these years. Ford said:

I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy. He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him

The 80-year-old star is a famously reserved person, so that's major praise. He and Ke Huy Quan co-starred in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which the 13-year-old Quan played Short Round. Quan has said that his respite from acting was due to a lack of roles for Asian American actors and was pleased to find his way back with Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film features a predominantly Asian cast, which includes Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu, who both also received Oscar nominations. Quan is currently the favorite to win the gold statue, and there are plenty of people who are certainly rooting for him.

The Goonies icon's return to prominence has also led to some adorable reunions that one just can’t get enough of. Last year, he reunited with Harrison Ford at Disney’s D23 convention, where the two shared a hug and took photos. This was the first time the duo had seen each other in 38 years, and it was nothing short of magical. In addition, Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg has been on the awards circuit promoting his movie, The Fabelmans and, as a result, Quan and Spielberg also had a very sweet run-in at the Golden Globes. where Quan thanked the legendary director during his acceptance speech.

All in all, we'll be seeing Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford plenty in the months to come. In addition to his new Apple TV+ series, Ford is starring alongside Helen Mirren in 1923, a spinoff of the popular western series Yellowstone. Quan is also collaborating with Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu again, as they been cast in the Disney series American Born Chinese. And of course, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases this summer. Ford is reprising his role as the titular character, and I’m still holding out hope that Quan cameos as Short Round. But if not, I'll settle for the two stars' lovely interactions and Quan's continued awards run.

You can catch Harrison Ford in Shrinking, which is currently available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can also check out Ke Huy Quan’s award-winning role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is now available for Paramount+ subscribers to stream. For more information on movies hitting theaters and streaming this year, make sure to check out CinemaBlend's 2023 movie release schedule.