Harry Styles Addressed The Rumors He Spit On Chris Pine At Don't Worry Darling's Premiere, And There's Video

There may be no movie that people are talking about more right now than Olivia Wilde’s newest directorial effort, Don’t Worry Darling. However, at this point few are talking about the film itself, as most seem focused on behind-the-scenes drama, real or imagined. The newest piece of wild news comes from an alleged spitting incident between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, and Styles has now referenced the rumors during a show in New York.

The Venice Film Festival "Spitting" Incident

Video surfaced during the Venice Film Festival which appeared (to some observers) as if Harry Styles was spitting on Chris Pine as he returned to his seat next to his Don’t Worry Darling co-star. Chris Pine's people have denied anything like that actually happened, and Styles has now made light of the rumors and reports and his joke has been posted to Instagram, check it out.

There has been more than a little drama going on during the promotion of Don't Worry Darling, but up until the alleged spitting incident there had been no indication there might be any beef between Pine and Styles. I suppose Styles could have made this same joke if he actually had done the implied spitting, but at this point that doesn't seem to be the case, making the joke even funnier. Styles told the crowd...

It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.

The Behind-The-Scenes Drama Of Don't Worry Darling

If there was any reason to believe there may have been a problem between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, it's because there does appear to have been some tension on the set of the film among others who filmed. Chris Pine has not been linked to those problems, but Harry Styles has been, along with Florence Pugh, and director Olivia Wilde and even Shia LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in Don't Worry Darling in the role now being played by Harry Styles. It had been reported that LaBeouf had been fired from the film, but leaked video has seemed to contradict that assertion. The video also indicated that there may have been problems between Wilde and Florence Pugh.

This alleged Feud between Wilde and Pugh has only seemed to gather steam. Pugh is only doing limited press for the movie in which she stars. Because Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been romantically linked since the film was in production, he's become part of the same story.

While Chris Pine's name had steered clear of all of these rumors and innuendo up until the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, because of everything else going on it was certainly easy for people to believe that there might have been reason for Styles to spit on Pine.

Of course, at this point basically none of this is confirmed information. People are largely finding ways to make the evidence fit the theory rather than the other way around. At some point we may get some sort of view of the true picture, but that could be years away.