Hayley Atwell Opens Up About Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible, Explains Why 7 And 8's Long Delays Are 'Not By Accident'

There are major movie stars, and then there’s Tom Cruise. The 60 year-old actor/producer continues to be a huge force in the box office, thanks to his stunt-filled performances in projects like Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible franchise. The latter property is returning to theaters soon, with Marvel star Hayley Atwell acting opposite the character Ethan Hunt . Atwell recently opened up about working with Cruise on the M:I movies, and explains why 7 and 8’s long delays are “not by accident.” Let’s break it all down.

The next two movies coming from the iconic action series are Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. Hayley Atwell will star in both as a new character named Grace, and it sounds like she and Tom Cruise have gone on quite well throughout this process. The Agent Carter actress recently spoke to Digital Spy about the delayed movie, and she explained why by saying:

Well, that's not by any accident. Mr Cruise knows exactly what he's doing. He wants these films to absolutely galvanize the audience into just being totally transported. And we won't stop until it's ready, and it delivers. Tom is very much an advocate of the audience being...this is for the audience. This is to delight them, and to thrill them, and to move them.

There you have it. While Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been delayed multiple times thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s finally set to arrive in theaters this coming July. And while some folks out there might be antsy to finally see Tom Cruise’s latest wild stunts, Hayley Atwell seems to think that it’s all going to be worth the wait. Mostly because the star/producer cares so deeply about the fan experience.

Hayley Atwell’s comments about Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like within the behemoth franchise. Getting the movie filmed in the height of the pandemic was a hugely daunting task, one that hit some major setbacks . But through it all the stories from the set were about just how deeply Tom Cruise cared about the project, the cast/crew, and above all the audience experience. Someone cue the countdown till the blockbuster’s release.

For those who don’t remember, the next Mission: Impossible movie was originally set to arrive in theaters in July of 2021. From there it was moved to November 2021, and then May 2022, and September 2022. But after all of this, it’s finally hitting theaters this coming summer. Is anyone else dizzy?

While the wait for Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt might have been extended, he’s seemingly going to be pulling out all the stops when we get the next two Mission: Impossible movies. The stunts are going to be the most insane of his career , which is definitely saying something. And Hayley Atwell is expected to get in on the fun as well, while getting along quite well with her famous co-star.