Mission: Impossible 7's Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Allegedly Split Following Dating Rumors, But She Still Got His Famous Christmas Gift

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell started out as costars on Mission: Impossible 7, but if the rumors are true, the two actors also dated for a year in the midst of shooting Ethan Hunt’s latest action-packed adventure. However, it was reported back in September that they’d broken up, but evidently the actors are still on good terms with one another. That’s because Atwell recently received one of Cruise’s famous Christmas gifts for 2021: a delicious cake.

To be clear, this isn’t just any cake. This is one of 300 cakes that Tom Cruise had flown in from his favorite bakery in Los Angeles to the United Kingdom for the Mission: Impossible 7 cast and crew, per The Sun. Hayley Atwell now has one of these cakes all to herself, the actress expressed her gratitude for the tasty treat with the below Instagram post:

A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley) A photo posted by on

Well now I’m curious what charisma tastes like in a cake. And yes, Hayley Atwell, if that cake can be frozen, do that so you can stretch out enjoying it for as long as possible. The wall mounting might be a little harder to pull off.

Tom Cruise flying cakes across continents to Hayley Atwell and others who worked on Mission: Impossible 7 is a sharp contrast from how the Hollywood star was catching attention around this time last year. For those who’ve forgotten, audio was recorded of Cruise yelling at some crew members for not following certain COVID-19 protocols. The actor’s outburst was compared to what he did as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and in the aftermath of that incident and another “eruption,” five people reportedly quit the production. So yeah, this Christmas season, things are going much more smoothly.

As far as Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell go, again, it hasn’t been officially confirmed if they were dating while working on Mission: Impossible 7. However, the pair were allegedly “inseparable” when they were romantically involved, but they ended up splitting because of their busy schedules. All this being said, Cruise and Atwell aren’t done spending time together, as the latter is back for Mission: Impossible 8, which began shooting in late November.

Hayley Atwell was brought on to the Mission: Impossible franchise to play Grace, who’s been described by director/writer Christopher McQuarrie as “a destructive force of nature,” while the actress said her character’s loyalties are “somewhat ambiguous.” Other new faces along for Mission: Impossible 7 ride include Esai Morales as the main villain, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes. Mission: Impossible 7 will also feature the return of Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge, who hasn’t been seen since the first Mission: Impossible movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release on September 30, 2022, and it’ll head to Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on July 7, 2023. Keep track of other movies on the horizon by reading through our 2022 release schedule.