Helen Mirren Reveals A Cut Barbie Bit That Had Her Drunk Fighting With A Fellow Oscar Winner

Helen Mirren had a very important role in being part of the cast of Barbie . She was the box office-dominating film’s narrator, providing humor with her signature British accent. In addition to being heard though, Mirren was almost also seen drunk fighting in a scene with a fellow Oscar winner.

Greta Gerwig had no one else in mind to play Barbie’s narrator than Helen Mirren. Can you blame her? Mirren’s posh British accent was a reigning force for the comedy film. She brought humor while explaining in a serious tone the official governing rules of Barbieland and breaking the fourth wall that “Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast” when Barbie is crying she’s not pretty anymore.

According to Variety , we were close to actually seeing Helen Mirren on screen in Barbie who was about to drunk fight with a fellow Oscar winner in the movie. Here's which Oscar-winning actress she’s referring to:

It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses. She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off.

I would have loved to have seen that! Mirren mentioned that the cut scene was supposed to be a parody of British people known for being supportive of their wins. A drunk fight between these two accomplished actresses on who’s the grandest British dame of them all would be one for the books. The two Oscar winners would know all about ruling since they’ve both played Queen Elizabeth II at different times in their lives.

Barbie has had a lot of familiar faces make cameos in the blockbuster flick, like America Ferrera’s real-life husband Ryan Piers Williams, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ann Roth and more. But the Oscar-nominated movie could have been jam-packed with more recognizable A-listers, like Ben Affleck, who'd been lined up for a small role . The Gone Girl actor/director was actually supposed to be the one fighting off the construction workers building a wall around Barbieland instead of Michael Cera's Allan.

We were also close to getting cameos from two actors from Little Women, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet . It’s a shame the Lady Bird co-stars weren’t able to collaborate with Greta Gerwig again due to their busy schedules. I could picture them bringing a lot of whimsical humor playing Barbieland residents. Even Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy almost played a Ken , but he couldn’t embrace his Ken-ergy due to being booked with four projects the previous year. It would have been a real blast if all of these actors were able to take part in Barbie, but the fantasy-comedy film's existing cast helped make this movie all the more memorable just as well.