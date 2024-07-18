I Am So Here For All The Shrek Fan Comments Now The 5th Movie Has Been Announced

Ready for Shrek summer? After years of rumors and discussion about whether the beloved ogre, his donkey, a similarly green princess and a boots-wearing cat would ever return to the big screen, DreamWorks recently gave fans an official release date for Shrek 5 . They also confirmed that Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz will reprise their iconic animated roles. Since the news broke, I am living for how fans are reacting to another Shrek movie finally coming.

Now, Shrek 5 isn’t coming tomorrow by any means. The movie was announced to hit theaters on July 1, 2026. Even though the flick is two years away, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the impending release, and the comments are amazing. Let’s start with this:

Me in the Theatres fighting all of y'all to get the best seats on July 1, 2026#Shrek5 pic.twitter.com/6VZbuBpNIgJuly 9, 2024

If you can believe it, the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After, came out back in 2010 with a worldwide box office gross of $752 million. While its reception was definitely mixed among fans, the love for the Shrek franchise has only grown over the past decade. There’s even something called a “Shrek Rave” that has become popular in recent years.

So many people who grew up watching the original movies, or are growing up now watching them with a Netflix subscription , are going to show up for it! Here’s another comment:

me sitting in the theatre watching Shrek 5 pic.twitter.com/OIqkrCTmQXJuly 11, 2024

The original Shrek movie came out over 20 years ago, if you can believe it. So the audience spans from young kids to fans in their 30s, 40s and so on. The excitement is strong. As this fan exclaimed:

DreamWorks’ movies in the last few years have had a mixed bag of success as of late, so it’s a great time for the animation house to get back to its roots, too. Shrek was the sixth movie the studio put out, and it was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2001 following a phenomenal commercial success. By the looks of the comment section, Shrek 5 will not disappoint commercially either:

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nXlqILxciu https://t.co/EJ0OmCXJRtJuly 9, 2024

Shrek 5 will also follow the franchise’s spinoff, Puss in Boots : The Last Wish, being widely loved by audiences. We don’t know if Antonio Banderas’ Puss will be part of this movie, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he was. There’s a lot we still don’t know about the animated film, but the announcement has people getting excited as a whole about the cinematic entries of 2026. Here’s one more reaction:

We’re getting Shrek 5, Avengers 5, Toy Story 5, The Batman 2 and The Super Mario Bros Movie 2 ALL IN 2026 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ELMtoPQdfGJuly 9, 2024

When it comes to exciting sequels, there’s a lot on our watchlist for 2026. Pixar previously announced Toy Story 5 is coming in June of that year , as well. We also know that the live-action Moana movie is heading our way in July along with the Supergirl movie, Woman of Tomorrow in the last week of June.

I can see it now. Fans are going to paint the theaters Shrek green when they go and see the upcoming release!