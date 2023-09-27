As Hollywood Actors Strike Over A.I. Concerns, Matrix Actor Opens Up About What Happened To Him: ‘I Am An Eyewitness’
One Matrix star has a unique view on A.I. from his time working on the franchise, but maybe not how you think.
While we wait for an official vote from its members, it appears that the WGA Strike may finally be coming to an end. However, even if that does happen, Hollywood still won’t be able to get back to work, as the SAF-AFTRA strike is still ongoing. A few stars, like Jessica Chastain, have been able to continue to work due to interim agreements, and others, like Matrix franchise co-star Lambert Wilson, are not based in the U.S., and thus are not subject to the strike. But Wilson says he stands with his American counterparts, as he understands more than some just what is at stake.
Wilson played the Merovingian in The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions, and appeared briefly in The Matrix Resurrections. While he is still able to work and is currently heading the competition jury at the Locarno Film Festival, he tells THR he plans to stand in solidarity with his fellow SAG members at the festival. He explained…
Certainly as an actor who played a role in The Matrix films that actually was an artificial intelligence, one might think Lambert Wilson might have a unique perspective on the topic, which has been a core part of what both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been fighting against as part of their strikes. But Wilson explained that his perspective as an “eyewitness” to the potential future of A.I. in media goes back to his experience with the Enter the Matrix video game. He continued…
How A.I. can be used in conjunction with motion capture technology has been a specific topic during the ongoing strike. While it's been used in video games for years, the technology has only become more realistic. Studios have shown interest in paying background actors a single one-time fee to capture their likeness, which would be used in future projects at the studio’s discretion. It’s just one of a number of complex issues that have been debated and discussed as A.I. becomes more capable of recreating the work of people.
We don’t know yet how the A.I. issue has been resolved in the tentative deal for the WGA, but attention will now shift to the SAG-AFTRA strike, who have many of the same concerns regarding how A.I. might impact their jobs.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey