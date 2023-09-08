Jessica Chastain Has An Interim Agreement To Promote Her New Movie Amid Actor’s Strike, But Explains How Uncomfortable It’s Been
Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on promoting her film during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Film festival season is in full swing with both the Venice and Toronto festivals happening this week. However, the red carpets are sparse, and there’s a noticeable lack of actors in attendance because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. While many artists couldn’t make their way to the events to represent their movies because of this, some actors have exemptions through interim agreements, which means they can promote their movies. This includes Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain. While she is in Italy to talk about and premiere her film, she opened up about how it’s been uncomfortable to do so.
Walking into the press conference for her new movie Memory, which was confirmed to have an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, Jessica Chastain wore a T-shirt that said “SAG-AFTRA on strike.” She clearly showed her support for her fellow actors, and explained during the interview, via Deadline, that she felt “nervous” to be in Italy promoting her work. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star said:
While going to the festival and talking about her film made her a bit “nervous” and may be uncomfortable, Chastain reiterated the goals of the interim agreements. Quite a few smaller studios, like Neon and A24, have agreed to meet SAG-AFTRA’s demands, which means they can proceed with production and promotion. Memory received one of these exemptions, and that’s why the actress and her co-star Peter Sarsgaard are able to be in Venice without going against the strike. The Molly’s Game star continued to speak about the importance of these agreements and getting out there to market movies under them:
Along with Chastain and Memory, the cast of A24’s Priscilla was also able to go to Venice to represent Sofia Coppola’s movie because they have an interim agreement. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s film Challengers was delayed, pushed back to the 2024 movie schedule and pulled from the festival because of the strike and not having an exemption.
Like Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver also used the press conference in Venice for his film Ferrari to talk about the strikes. He called out streamers for refusing to meet demands, per Variety. He also commented on how the interim agreement helps show “that a smaller distribution company like Neon or STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for.”
Following Memory’s premiere in Venice, the drama about a surprise encounter after a high school reunion will make its way to the Toronto International Film Festival where it will have its North American premiere on September 12. It’s unclear where it will fall on the 2023 movie schedule following its festival run. However, as more information about its wide release comes out and more updates about the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to break, we’ll keep you posted.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
