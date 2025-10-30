Horror Movie Quiz: We Name The Villain, You Guess The Movie

'Tis the season to be scary! And it's also the season to watch the best horror movies and celebrate the chaos that ensues, courtesy of their villains. In fact, this week's quiz is all about horror movie villains. Some of these big bads are one-off villains, while others have returned for other movies (because you can't keep a good villain down for long). How it works: We'll give you the villain's name, and you pick which horror movie they're from!

It's that simple, but hopefully it won't be that easy.