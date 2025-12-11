I'm Loving Sam Elliott On Landman. Still, I Can't Help But Wonder What's Next For His Character?

Landman is all about conflict. It’s mostly Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) getting into fights and arguments with other characters. It’s also my favorite show that I watch with my Paramount+ subscription. In Season 2, we’ve been introduced to a new character, Tommy’s father, T. L. Norris, played by the great Sam Elliott. I would never, ever complain about Sam Elliott joining a cast, but I do really wonder where this character is headed and how (not if) he will cause more chaos and conflict.

So Far, T.L. Has Been Pretty Mellow

T.L. is aging and, with the recent passing of Tommy’s mother, and T.L.’s estranged wife (were they actually divorced? I’m not sure we know), he’s clearly gotten very depressed. His only motivation thus far seems to be watching the sun set in peace and quiet. He’s also in a wheelchair most of the time. Everything about T. L. is breaking down. He’s ornery and beaten down by a hard life in the West Texas oil fields.

T. L. also seems to be resigned to "whatever happens, happens," and he can’t change much. This often makes him either bemused or passive. There isn’t a character anywhere else in Landman that seems to have stopped giving all Fs about life, as T. L. Norris has. Often, an aging character like this is full of sage advice or passionate opinions formed over a lifetime, but, at least thus far, T. L. doesn’t seem to care about sharing either of those types of thoughts unless it’s about Tommy’s mother.

So, Where Does That Leave T.L.?

In the fourth episode of Season 2, Angela (Ali Lauter) invites T.L. to move in with them and live out his life with the rest of the family. Sounds great! Again, I’m all for Elliott playing a bigger role in anything and everything. I’m worried that the character just won’t have much to do. I’ve already written about how frustrated I’ve been with Angela and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) not doing much that is all that interesting, and I don’t want another passive character just bumming around the house.

As I said in the beginning, conflict is core to Landman, so really, every character has to provide some. Even Ariana (Paulina Chávez) is providing some of it in her relationship with Cooper (which is beginning to mirror Tommy and Angela’s relationship, albeit not quite as combustible). Where does T.L. fit in here? He’ll need to find some motivation in life to start kicking up dust.

Landman will certainly continue to be one of my favorite shows on the 2025 TV schedule, and I’m excited it’s already been renewed for a third season. I hope I don’t get frustrated with another character who doesn’t have much to do and whose storyline isn’t fully fleshed out, like Ainsley and Angela’s stories don’t seem to be.