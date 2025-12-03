Game On! The Ready Or Not 2 Trailer Is Here, And I'm So Ready To Hate These Characters

For all the movies and TV shows adapting branded kids' games like Clue, Trivial Pursuit, Battleship and more, a movie like 2019's Ready or Not really drives home how easily a good game-based movie can be made without any licensing involved. The darkly comedic hide-and-seek horror helped bring directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett into the Scream universe and get their original vamp flick Abigail made, but they returned to the fold for another high-stakes chase. And we now have our first big look at the sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come via the trailer seen above.

Olly olly oxen free! This upcoming horror movie looks like a banger follow-up to the smart and stylish thrills of the first film, and with a cast that's just to DIE for. And each of their characters appears to be the absolute worst, so I'm already looking forward to each and every one meeting a disturbing fate. Yeah, even you, sunglasses-wearing new recruit Sarah Michelle Gellar.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Ready or Not 2 will pick up right where the first movie ended, and apparently won't even give Samara Weaving's newly wed Grace le Domas a grace period to recuperate. Instead, Elijah Wood swoops in to deliver the bad news that she has to essentially go through that whole ordeal again, only instead of her new in-laws, she's taking on four of the families that run the world, in an Illuminati kind of way. It turns out murdering a bunch of important rich people, even in justifiable self-defense, is not a good way to avoid future troubles.

Some of the new characters she'll be dealing with are played by all-stars such as the aforementioned Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose character goes by Ursula Danforth. Even that name is slappable. She's married to The Pitt vet Shawn Hatosy's character Titus Danforth, whose father is portrayed by the great filmmaker David Cronenberg.

Other new recruits include Dark Knight vet Néstor Carbonell, Abigail's Kevin Durand, See's Olivia Cheng, Wynonna Earp's Varun Saranga and more. Although the other most important newbie is Big Little Lies vet Kathryn Newton, who joins the fray as Grace's younger sister Faith. Despite being estranged, the sisters have to work together to keep moving and survive long enough to take over the High Seat of the Council that runs the planet. No big deal.

Check out the new poster below!

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murray, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will hit the 2026 movie schedule on April 10, 2026.