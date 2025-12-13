Jonathan Majors’ Replacement For The Dennis Rodman Movie Has Been Found, And It’s A Knives Out Alum

This time three years ago, Jonathan Majors was arguably one of the most sought-after actors in all of Hollywood, as he was lining up a variety of roles. During that stretch, the actor even landed a comedy flick that was to see him play basketball legend Dennis Rodman. Majors’ legal issues, which began in 2023, led to him being dropped from the project. Said movie is still set to happen, though, and a new actor has now been cast to play Rodman. And the new star has various credits under his belt, including Knives Out and Get Out.

48 Hours in Vegas has officially cast LaKeith Stanfield to play the role of ex Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood, the film tells an account of the impromptu trip Rodman (an EP on this film) took to “Sin City” amid the 1998 NBA Finals. As the legend goes, the Bulls’ assistant general manager at that time also accompanied Rodman on his excursion. Stanfield also shared a statement with Deadline, through which he spoke out about his casting:

I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers. Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now.

Honestly, I’m not sure LaKeith Stanfield is the first actor I would’ve envisioned to play the hall of famer, though this pick does feel inspired. It also goes without saying that Stanfield has more than proven his prowess as an actor due to the previously mentioned films as well as titles like Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You and Uncut Gems. He’s also no stranger to playing eccentric characters, as he did just that when he portrayed the character of Darius on the acclaimed dramedy series Atlanta for four seasons.

One question I do have is just how much the Book of Clarence alum is going to commit to the physicality of the role. From a physical standpoint, Rodman was quite built during his prime, and Stanfield is more slender. Still, I suppose what matters most is whether Stanfield can embody the personality quirks that “The Worm” did and still does possess. That being said, as a basketball fan, I would love to see at least one scene in which Stanfield – while in character – is in action on the court.

Before he was let go from the project, Jonathan Majors discussed his own reasons for “selfishly” wanting to be a part of 48 Hours in Vegas. Majors, who was also quite jacked at the time, discussed his desire to play someone like Rodman, describing him as an “eclectic” person with an “open mind” and an “open heart.” Majors was cast in 2022 and was ultimately dropped from the project in 2024 after being convicted on counts of assault and harassment.

When it comes to this upcoming Dennis Rodman movie, I still have more than a few questions, especially when it comes to who else might be joining LaKeith Stanfield. Color me intrigued, though, especially given Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s record as directors, writers and producers. Rick Famuyiwa – who also co-wrote the script with Jordan VanDina – also has comedic sensibilities that would be viable for telling this kind of story. So here’s hoping the creative team makes this a slam dunk of a movie.

A release date has not been announced for 48 Hours in Vegas, as of this writing. However, in the meantime, fans can grab a Netflix subscription and check out the docuseries The Last Dance to get a taste of Rodman's trip to Vegas and the context surrounding it.