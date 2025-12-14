How 50 Cent Feels About Being Called ‘Petty’ For Producing Diddy Docuseries

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has drawn a considerable amount of attention as of late due to one of his latest endeavors – Sean Combs: The Reckoning. That four-part docuseries was produced by Jackson, and it chronicles the personal and professional highs and lows of the titular music mogul. It’s long been known that Jackson and Combs (a.k.a. Diddy) have been feuding for years and, because of that, some people argue that Jackson is “petty” for helping to create the doc. Now, Fiddy is weighing in on receiving that particular descriptor.

This actually isn’t the first instance in which 50 Cent has been referred to as “petty,” given his social media-related antics. He has an antic for trolling people, especially on social media, and he does that in a myriad of ways. Both the “Candy Shop” performer and docuseries director Alexandria Stapleton spoke with Gold Derby for a lengthy interview about their 2025 Netflix release. When asked for his feelings on being called “petty” due to his role in making the docuseries, Jackson didn’t back down from that distinction:

I accept that. I'll take that. I'll wear that. I'm fine. I have antics that I've become comfortable with on social media. That's just that.

So it appears Jackson has no problem being called “petty,” at least in this particular case. When it comes to Diddy’s legal issues, Fiddy has been particularly vocal with his critiques, and that was the case amid the Sean John founder’s sex-trafficking trial this past summer. Jackson poked fun at Diddy’s legal woes with A.I.-generated photos and mused that the “Victory” rapper’s legal team was doing him “dirty.” Jackson also trolled Combs when he received a mixed verdict and vowed to prevent him from being pardoned.

At this point, Sean Combs is in prison, and 50 Cent also trolled him while promoting the docuseries. Fiddy actually admitted to taking part in an ABC interview, because he knew that TV affiliate would be viewable at FCI Fort Dix, where Combs is currently serving his four-year (50 month) sentence. From prison, Combs (via his legal team) has expressed disdain for The Reckoning, as he called it a “hit piece.” Jackson disagrees with that assessment if the production:

They did characterize it as a hit piece in the very beginning. It’s because they didn't get a chance to watch it when they were saying that. And then after they see it, you see everyone's changed their mind and it becomes the number one doc.

It’s unknown as to whether Diddy and his team have actually watched the docuseries for themselves, but it’s evident that they take issue with it. Another person who’s spoken out against the show is Janice Combs, Sean’s mother, as she took issue with an interviewee accusing her of being an “abusive” parent. Despite the backlash, Fiddy thinks Sean will appreciate the doc, as he feels it’s a well-rounded show that tells the rapper’s “full story.”

Regardless of how the Combs family feels about the documentary, it still appears to be earning significant attention from Netflix subscription holders. As of this writing, the show – which dropped on December 2 – remains the No. 1 trending TV title on the previously mentioned streamer. 50 Cent also said during his Gold Derby interview that he “expected [the show] to be No. 1” but not to beat Stranger Things. As the doc continues to gain momentum, I wonder if Fiddy will continue to embrace his “petty” title.