This Crossword Puzzle Quiz Is All About Tom Hanks Movies
Think you know your Tom Hanks movies? Prove it!
There's no crying in crossword puzzles! Ok, that probably depends on how hard it is. For this week's movie quiz, I decided to focus entirely on one of modern film's most likable actors, Tom Hanks! For decades, he's been delivering outstanding performances in a variety of genres and memorable films. To solve this crossword puzzle, you won't just have to know titles, but also co-stars, character names and other tidbits. So get to it, and hanks for playing!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.