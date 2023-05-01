How Big George Foreman’s Director Convinced The Studio To Let The Lead Actor Take Weeks Off To Gain Weight
Big George Foreman director revealed how he worked out some time off for lead actor Khris Davis.
Bringing the larger-than-life persona of former heavyweight champion George Foreman to the big screen is a tall order for anyone but director George Tillman Jr. was more than ready for the challenge. While Tillman was confident in leading man Khris Davis’s ability to become the boxing legend, it took some time for the film’s home, Sony Pictures, to get on board. Sony was afraid Davis wouldn’t match Foreman’s massive size. However, The Longest Ride director managed to get his actor the time needed to work on his body, and revealed how he convinced the studio to let the film’s star take time off to gain weight.
Hot off the success of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Davis was white hot when he came into audition for the George Foreman biopic. Tillman mentioned to ReelBlend that he connected with the rising star through online auditions. The two men didn’t meet until later in the COVID pandemic. The Soul Food filmmaker spilled about the moment he knew the Atlanta alum was the right fit to play the iconic boxing legend, saying:
All it took was a chemistry test to convince George Tillman Jr. that Khris Davis was George Foreman. Davis’s physical presence does match the 74-year-old TV personality from his early beginnings to his 1995 comeback bout. Of course, Tillman saw the vision, but he knew the final decision wasn’t up to him. It was up to Sony Pictures to approve Davis.
However, Tillman had a plan to get the movie studio on his side. The director pushed Davis to give his best performance during the chemistry read. He knew doing so on video would be his ticket to convincing them that the actor was the right choice. The hang-up was Davis’s weight as he needed to match Foreman’s size when he became the oldest heavyweight boxing champ in 1995. The Hate U Give director then explained how he convinced the studio to let Davis have weeks off, saying:
Tillman allowed his leading man to gain weight without having him or the studio watching his back to make sure he matched Foreman’s physique. Using one of Robert DeNiro’s best performances as the standard worked in the film’s favor. The Judas and the Black Messiah star matched Foreman’s intimidating and gentle presence pound for pound. Everything worked out in the end as Khris Davis received rave reviews for his performance. On the other hand, the Foreman biopic has received mixed reviews.
Audiences catch Big George Foreman in theaters to see Davis and co. bring the boxing legend’s story to life. After watching the biopic, you can check out our 2023 film schedule to see what other films are coming out.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
