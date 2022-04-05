Bruce Willis’ Wife Details Support The Actor Is Receiving After His Retirement Announcement, Aphasia Diagnosis

It is always tragic news to hear when a beloved actor’s life changes because of a serious medical diagnosis. That is what happened to Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, who revealed he is retiring from acting due to a health condition called aphasia. This is a condition that robs you of your ability to speak, write, and understand language. Bruce Willis’ wife Emma has shared how she supports her husband following his aphasia diagnosis and retirement from acting.

According to People , Emma Heming Willis says that she is working with several health professionals and the best doctors to help her husband through this difficult time. As well as Emma taking care of Willis, he also has an assistant at home to make sure he is safe. Because there is a 23 year age gap, the 43-year-old actress and model expressed that while she knew it would only be a matter of time before her husband's health declined, it still came as a shock to her.

Bruce Willis’ diagnosis came as a shock to a lot of other celebrities who have had a great relationship with him. People like Demi Moore, M.Night Shyamalan, and more have spoken out about how they feel about the diagnosis. Ex-wife and co-parent Demi Moore said that as challenging of a time this is, everyone is moving forward with the strength of the family unit. M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense, has said that "he will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

The list of celebrities continues with Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta who have shared their reactions to the diagnosis. They both wish the best for Bruce Willis and his family, calling him a “generous soul." Willis’ daughter Scout Willis also wrote a beautiful message about how much it meant to her to have the glowing support of friends and fans of his. She also appreciated hearing about just how much her dad means to everyone. Bruce Willis will never be without love from those who personally know him and those who watch him in his action-packed roles from their home screens.

The diagnosis also came as a shock to the Razzies who rescinded their award to Willis. Originally, a special category was made for Bruce Willis only for them to acknowledge how inappropriate it was since his recent performances were due to a medical condition. The Razzies, known for poking fun at performances from films throughout the year, actually showed a heart for re-evaluating the insulting category they gave to Willis.