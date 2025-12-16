See The Rock Pay Tribute To Robin Williams On Set Exactly 30 Years After The Comedian ‘Introduced The World To Jumanji’
I don't feel old, you feel old.
While many are currently bundled up in warm clothes and gearing up for a festive holiday season, no such winter wonderland is on hand for Dwayne Johnson and the cast and crew of the currently in-production Jumanji: The Next Level sequel, which is already set as a 2026 release date. It’s quite the special time for all involved this week, as December 15 marked 30 years since Robin Williams’ original film hit theaters, and The Rock paid tribute to both the film and its iconic star in an on-set video.
The occasional WWE Superstar took to social media to share his tribute to Williams and everyone involved with the original film, since if it wasn’t for all of their efforts, this franchise would never have lasted as long as it has. Check out the post below, and those who aren’t able to watch can read on to see what the Smashing Machine vet had to say.
It's pretty clear that Dwayne Johnson is enthused about not only bringing his Jumanji trilogy to a close (presumably), but also about once again getting to live in the same fictional universe that Robin Williams helped bring to life back in 1995 alongside Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce. In his words:
Johnson then addressed his favorite moment from the original film that took place between Robin Wiliams' Alan Parrish and Jonathan Hyde's Van Pelt.
No one can convincingly deny that being a great movie moment; I just won't stand for it. How amazing would it be to have a magic word in one's back pocket to use in moments where great threats present themselves?
In any case, the athlete-turned-actor is currently repping that very scene on a daily basis through the necklace hanging around his neck. He speaks to that in the video, saying:
This of course isn't the first time that Dwayne Johnson has addressed his super-special homage to Williams and the original family film, as he drew attention to the prop dice earlier in the third film's production back in November. Most people don't get to wear props from their favorite movie scenes, but obviously The Rock has the kind of Hollywood access that most don't.
Robin Williams was on a lot of people’s minds this year, as it usually goes. Just a few weeks ago, Kirsten Dunst reflected on the impression he left on her after they worked together, and earlier in 2025, the actor’s son Zachary Williams penned a sweet message on his late father’s birthday. On a less positive note, the Mork & Mindy actor’s daughter Zelda Williams pleaded with fans earlier in the year to stop sending her AI videos made using her father’s likeness. I can only hope that Sony and director Jake Kasdan avoid all instincts to add an AI Alan into the newest movie.
When it comes to in-the-flesh actors, also co-starring in the latest action-adventure sequel will be a bunch of familiar faces such as Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan (who recently celebrated an on-set birthday), Jack Black, Rhys Darby, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito, Burn Gorman, Alex Wolff, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Ser’Darius Blain, Marin Hinkle and more.
The newest Jumanji movie is set to hit theaters on December 11, 2026, just ahead of the 31st anniversary of the O.G. film’s release.
