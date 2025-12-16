Ashley Park's Red Corset Dress At The Actual Parisian Emily In Paris Premiere Is Giving Holiday And High Fashion At The Exact Same Time

A new season of Emily in Paris is set to hit the 2025 TV schedule, which means fans are about to get another dose of the show’s lovely Parisian fashion. In fact, the Emily in Paris cast members got a jump on that at Monday’s premiere, looking absolutely glamorous walking the red carpet in France. Ashley Park in particular was a show-stopper, pulling off a sultry high-fashion moment that was just perfect for the holidays.

Ashley Park was among those in Paris on December 15 to celebrate the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 5, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription starting December 18. Between the red carpet, Netflix’s red backdrop and the actress’ floor-length gown, things were looking very merry indeed, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The silk corset dress is a Dolce & Gabbana design, featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline. The bodice hugged her frame, showing off a silhouette that screamed of Old Hollywood as the fabric fell to billow at her feet.

The standout feature of the gown, however, was the lacy sheer panels that ran along each side, showing just a touch of skin that added a hint of edginess to the elegant ensemble. Her red nails matched the holiday vibes perfectly, and even her hair was on theme, as Ashley Park showcased newly dyed locks of cherry cola. The side part allowed her long hair to fall in waves over her shoulders, adding to the classic Hollywood aesthetic.

Adding the perfect amount of sparkle to the look, the actress sported a gorgeous Chopard diamond necklace and teardrop earrings.

Overall, the ensemble reminds me of a recent Jenna Ortega look, as the Wednesday star paired a red gown with her own dark red curls at the Marrakech International Film Festival just last week. That’s definitely not bad company for Ashley Park to be in!

Ashley Park was joined at the premiere by several of her Emily in Paris co-stars, including (of course) Lily Collins, who plays the titular American expatriate. While Season 4 saw Emily take a job in Rome, as her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) looked to expand her marketing firm into Italy, Season 5 isn’t leaving France. Showrunner Darren Star said her adventures will continue in both Rome and Paris.

That means Ashley Park’s Mindy will still be around, naturally, assuming she returns to the City of Light following her stint on Chinese Superstar, where she was heading at the end of Season 4 to be a judge following her breakup with Nico (Paul Forman).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

In a bit of life imitating art, Ashley Park and Paul Forman ended their real-life relationship in September after two years together. Forman was also at the premiere Monday at Le Grand Rex in Paris, and while no details of their split have been made public, I’m sure even he couldn’t help but notice Park’s amazing, Christmas-appropriate look.

Tune in to see what happens to Emiy, Mindy and the rest when Emily in Paris Season 5 hits Netflix on Thursday, December 18.