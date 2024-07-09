After A Viral Social Post Accused Hollywood Of Force Feeding Us Glen Powell, Thousands Of Fans Fired Back With Comments
Glen Powell is everywhere, and somebody thinks that's a bad thing.
Glen Powell seems to be everywhere right now. While the actor wasn’t a big name even a few years ago, following his success in Top Gun: Maverick Powell is clearly “in demand” among many Hollywood directors and studios. He’s so omnipresent that some believe audiences are being “forced” to accept him by Hollywood, and such a suggestion has resulted in a lot of strong opinions.
A post in the r/moviecritic subreddit asked what actor or actress people felt was being forced on the public, whether we like them or not. The post suggested that Glen Powell, who will be seen later this month leading the Twisters cast, is just such an actor. Not everybody agrees, as one comment points out that Powell has been working for this success for a long time, and is only just now receiving recognition…
Of course, one can’t overlook the fact that Glen Powell is a textbook example of “movie star good looks” and that such a fact may have helped him become the star he is right now. There have been many such actors over the years that seem to get a lot of interest in Hollywood, and not all of them end up as real movie stars. As one comment put it…
Powell’s traditional Hollywood “look” may certainly have helped him get where he is right now, but even if that’s the case, some commenters do point out that Powell is also really good at what he does...
The reasons Glen Powell is everywhere right now can be debated, but there’s little argument that he is everywhere. Following Top Gun: Maverick Powell has starred in Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney, Hit Man on Netflix, and will be part of another major sequel in Twisters this month. We also know Powell was offered a role in the next Jurassic World movie. Some have called this the "summer of Glen Powell," and for good reason. Powell is the star of the moment and people have noticed, with one commenter saying…
At the end of the day, the question is, will Glen Powell still be a major movie star years from now? We’ve certainly seen other actors have similar rising stars. Some of them remain and become long-term movie stars, like Powell’s friend and Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise. Others have a bright shining era, and then they largely disappear. As one commenter put it…
With Twisters expected to have a strong box office, it seems quite likely that Glen Powell’s star will only continue to rise for the foreseeable future. Whether or not he’s being “forced” on us, it seems so far that audiences don’t mind, and as long as that’s the case Powell’s likely not going anywhere anytime soon.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.