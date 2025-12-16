First Trailer For Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day Tees Up A Dark Alien Story, And I’m Already Digging The Vibes

It’s been a few years since the filmmaking maestro Steven Spielberg graced fans with a new big-screen production. However, it’s been known for some time now that he’s been working on an upcoming sci-fi flick slated for the 2026 movie schedule. Up until now, that project’s title hadn’t been revealed but, via its newly released first trailer, we know it’s called Disclosure Day. This initial batch of footage seems to indicate that Spielberg is spinning a darker extraterrestrial tale and, at this point, I’m already all in.

This trailer for Disclosure Day is the definition of a teaser, as it quickly throws viewers into what looks like a dire situation, without going too deep into specifics. Based on what's shown, it would seem that aliens (or some other kind of otherworldly entities) are trying to make their presence known to humanity. However, it appears the powers that be are attempting to cover that up from the general public. Yet one character (played by Josh O’Connor) is set on disclosing the hidden information to the public.

On the one hand, this feature seems to have a lot of the trappings associated with extraterrestrial-based films, from crop circles to a public message being broadcast across the airwaves. (I already can’t stop thinking about that scene of Emily Blunt’s character speaking that alternate language.) Still, if there’s anything that should be known about Spielberg is that there’s more to his work than meets the eye. There’s some interesting iconography here, including the shots of those gathered woodland creatures.

It would be an understatement to say that some of the best Spielberg movies are stories about beings from outer space like Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Those two films are very different from each other, and Disclosure Day feels like something else entirely. I love that it feels a bit more grim but at the same time, it’s so bleak that there’s no room for hope.

The last several months have seen information about Steven Spielberg’s UFO film, which is written by Jurassic Park’s David Koepp, slowly reach the surface. What’s long been known, though, is that the Oscar winner assembled a stellar cast for this production. Aside from the previously mentioned Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor (who spoke about working with Spielberg), Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Colman Domingo. That’s certainly an impressive roster, and I can’t wait to see the work the cast puts in.

Marketing for the forthcoming science fiction flick seems to be ramping up as well, with this trailer being the latest (and biggest) piece of that campaign thus far. Last week, billboards for the movie began to surface, and they featured a teasy and creepy image. It’s hard not to wonder how Universal Pictures’ marketing team will capitalize on the alien theme moving forward but, if they really get creative, this could be a fun advertisement campaign.

Regardless of how those plans turn out, though, I’ll be seated (as others likely will be) to see what Steven Spielberg has in store for this movie. Even after all these years, the man hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to moviemaking, and I’m confident that his latest alien movie will be a sight to behold.

Disclosure Day is set to open in theaters on June 12, 2026. I’m excited about what else we may possibly learn about the movie in the months to come.