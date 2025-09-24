'No Complaints' About The Hollywood Path Chris Hemsworth Chose. But If He Could Do It All Again?

It’s far from uncommon for people to consider how their lives might have turned out differently had they made different choices in life. Chris Hemsworth is a world-famous and successful movie star, but if things had gone a little differently, it’s possible he could have become a professional surfer.

Ok, that’s probably a bit of an exaggeration as Hemsworth tells Surfer that he never really had the talent to attempt to go pro in surfing. As a young surfer, he certainly had that dream, and he admits that (if he could do it all over again and perhaps magically give himself the talent he lacked) he would love to have chased waves for a living. Hemsworth said…

If I could wave the magic wand, I’d probably choose the surf career. No complaints with the path I’ve chose. But how about this – instead of career choice, let’s think about it like talent choice. I’d rather be doing what these surfers are doing on waves, than what I’m doing. I just sit back, and watch in awe. I get a huge kick out of it.

We’ve probably all been there to one degree or another where we wish we were better at something than we actually are. Sometimes you can practice and get better, but becoming a good enough surfer to do it professionally is just the sort of thing that not everybody can actually do. Hemsworth would trade his acting talent for surfing talent if he could. A lot of us might trade whatever we’re good at for the ability to play Thor in the MCU.

It doesn’t take long looking at Chris Hemsworth’s social media to see how much the guy loves to surf. It’s a common thing that he and his children do when they’re on vacation. His celebrity has put him in close proximity with those on the pro surfing tour, which has apparently made him long for that life just a little bit more.

(Image credit: Marvel)

It’s sort of wild to hear Hemsworth, who is currently living the dream for lots of people currently walking planet earth, talk about wishing he could do something else. But I suppose that’s just the way life works; you want what you can’t have.

And to be fair, if Chris Hemsworth were a surfer, then nobody could tell him when he can’t surf. He recently had an issue with his show Limitless, where he wanted to surf a massive wave, but Disney put its foot down, as the risk of injury was deemed to be too high, and Hemsworth had a little movie called Avengers: Doomsday he needed to make.

While there's no indication that Chris Hemsworth is looking to retire from acting, there have been hints that he might be winding up his time as Thor. If that's the case, he'll certainly have more time on his hands if he wants to practice surfing more.