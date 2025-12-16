‘This Crazy Motherf—er.’ Is One Fan-Favorite Bachelorette Alum Really Returning For A Third Time To Date Taylor Frankie Paul?
This would be a blast from the past!
Bachelor Nation is definitely in for some drama when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul takes her place as The Bachelorette when the reality dating show returns to the 2026 TV schedule in March. But will hers be the only familiar face? Rumors have begun to circulate that Blake Moynes, who has appeared on two previous seasons, may be amongst the Season 22 cast. So what exactly is going on?
Blake Moynes originally appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16 to date Clare Crawley. When she left the show early with Dale Moss, Moynes stuck around to be part of Tayshia Adams’ cast. He then returned in Season 17 and ultimately got engaged to Katie Thurston. The hosts of Bachelor Happy Hour explained why they believe the fan favorite might have now thrown his hat in the ring for Taylor Frankie Paul.
Joe Amabile (aka Grocery Store Joe) and his wife Serena Pitt said they were at LAX when they heard Blake Moynes and the name of one of The Bachelor producers being paged for a final boarding call. Pitt asked her husband if he had just heard the same thing she had, and Amabile responded:
Joe Amabile said he’d just heard that Taylor Frankie Paul was filming Hometowns, so the timing lined up. He tried to FaceTime Moynes, and when that didn’t work, he and Serena Pitt ran to the gate to try to catch Moynes “in the act.”
Despite not finding the wildlife conservationist at the gate, the podcast hosts asked him to explain himself, and Moynes said:
Joe Amabile was unconvinced that what he heard at the airport was a coincidence. He pressed Blake Moynes further, saying:
Grocery Store Joe makes a strong argument, but The Bachelorette alum gave a frank, “No.” However, then he walked it back a bit to admit it would be possible. Moynes continued:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If Blake Moynes does show up on Taylor Frankie Paul’s season, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt deserve credit for never wavering in their belief. Despite his previous teasing, Moynes seemed to shut everything down in one final comment, telling Bachelor Happy Hour:
The good thing is that the truth will be revealed in the end. The bad news is we’ll have to wait until next year for that to happen. Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, March 22, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. Hulu is also where you can watch Paul on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (though I don’t recommend devouring all three seasons in two weeks like I did).
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
