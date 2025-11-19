'He Was Clearly Watching For Sydney.' That Time Glen Powell Watched A Man Watch Anyone But You On A Plane

When it comes to the movies, and the stars who star in them, there are some names like Adam Driver whon’t watch his own work . But there’s plenty more variations to the actors coming into contact with their work, whether they’re viewing it directly or not. Glen Powell recalled an instance while he was traveling that he sat next to a passenger streaming Anyone But You. And the experience seems more amusing than a traditional watch.

The anecdote arose while Powell and The Running Man director Edgar Wright visited Hits Radio UK to promote the 2025 movie calendar entry. After being asked if either had instances where they’ve seen someone consuming a past project of theirs, the Twisters star jumped into the story. As seen on their Instagram , he recalled realizing the guy sitting next to was watching the 2023 rom-com. After watching him for a bit, he eventually asked the moviegoer if he was enjoying it, and got a curt response:

The guy next to me was watching Anyone But You…So at one point in the movie, I just go…[taps his shoulder]. He looked at me, and I go, ‘Do you like the movie?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah,’ and puts it [his earbud] back in.

What a funny experience that must’ve been. I for one would love to know if this dude was so into the flick he didn’t notice the star, if he doesn’t like to chat on airplanes or something more. Many fans have been dying over the possibility of an Anyone But You sequel , and he likely could be one of them based on this interaction. But Wright’s assumption of Sweeney’s presence may likely play a large part, too.

It’s no secret that the Euphoria star has plenty of fans after the past few years. And she's shared her refreshing opinions of being seen as a 'sex symbol.' After the trio shared a good laugh about Powell’s brief reenactment, the Shaun of the Dead director proposed it had to do with the bombshell’s appearance. He humorously chalked up the seatmate’s disgruntled nature that the A-lister was interrupting his viewing experience, saying:

He was clearly watching for Sydney.

I’m sure on most levels Wright is right about the assumption, I’d just love to know to what extent. Based on our Anyone But You review , moviegoers tuned in for the names over the story. I don’t think anyone could deny Sweeney’s (or Powell’s) good looks, so it makes sense why their spicier Hulu watch got so much buzz, including randos opting for it in the sky.

Here’s to hoping there are more stars like Glen Powell experiencing funny interactions while watching others watch their projects. Let’s just hope they aren’t all as curt as the man watching him and Sweeney in Anyone but You. If you’d like to tune into the 2023 hit, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription .