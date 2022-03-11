How Halloween Ends’ Michael Myers Is Celebrating The Horror Trilogy Wrapping Photography

The horror renaissance has been ongoing for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. There’s also been a trend where new sequels to the best horror movies have made their way into theaters , like the 2018 Halloween movie. The upcoming threequel Halloween Ends just wrapped principal photography , see how the Michael Myers actor is celebrating that milestone.

Two different actors have been playing the villainous Michael Myers in David Gordon Green’s Halloween franchise. OG actor Nick Castle does the maskless shots and The Shape’s breathing noises, while stunt performer James Jude Courtney does the heavy lifting and dangerous stunt work. Courtney can take off the jump suit and mask since Halloween Ends has wrapped, sharing his reaction on social media with:

Suddenly Michael Myers doesn’t look quite as scary, especially with James Jude Courtney smiling ear to ear on the set of Halloween Ends. Fans and cast/crew alike are no doubt thrilled that the movie's officially in the can, and will arrive in time for the titular holiday this coming October. We’ll just have to see who wins in the end: Laurie or Michael.

The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram account of James Jude Courtney. He’s amassed over 70k followers on the social media outlet, largely due to the glimpses he’s offered from the set of the Halloween trilogy. And while celebrating the end of principal photography, he took the time to recognize the photographer behind some of the viral photos that have made their way online: Ryan Green. And smart money says we’ll see more of Green’s stills as we get closer to the release of Halloween Ends.

Since he’s playing the iconic villain of the Halloween franchise, James Jude Courtney has definitely been working hard on David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s trilogy. Halloween Kills saw Michael massacre nearly the entire cast , which no doubt took a ton of time to safely rehearse and shoot for Courtney. And with the upcoming threequel marking Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as Laurie Strode, the stakes have never felt higher.

Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, but it’s thrilling to learn that the slasher is officially in the can. David Gordon Green previously revealed that there will be a considerable time jump, allowing the timeline in-universe to catch up to the real world. This will also seemingly allow some time for Laurie and Allyson to emotionally deal with the fallout of The Shape’s massacre through Haddonfield. After all, Andi Matichak’s character lost her boyfriend and both of her parents to Michael Myers. Joining those two Strode women will be Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace , who was one of the only survivors from the wild events of Halloween Kills.