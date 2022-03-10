Halloween Ends Has Wrapped Filming, See How The Producer Celebrated

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as plenty of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels. Chief among them is the current Halloween trilogy, which kickstarted back with the acclaimed 2018 slasher. The trilogy will end with Halloween Ends, which recently wrapped filming. And we can see how the producer celebrated.

After the record-breaking success of the 2018 Halloween, two more sequels were quickly greenlit from director David Gordon Green and company. Ryan Turek is a producer on all three of those new slashers, which will come to a close with the release of Halloween Ends. And with principal photography officially wrapped, Turek celebrated with a photo from the set. You can check Instagram to see the image, the caption reads:

Last night of shooting. A wrap on our Halloween trilogy. Incredible journey. Amazing cast, amazing crew. While we obviously have post-production ahead of us, it’s still an emotional night.

And just like that, the eternal battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers has seemingly come to an end. While Halloween Ends is far from actually being complete, it’s thrilling to learn that the slasher is officially in the can. And with the movie set to arrive in time for the titular holiday this October, Ryan Turek and company will likely dive right into the post-production phase of filmmaking.

The above post comes to us from Ryan Turek’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to thrill the generations of Halloween fans out there. He’s got 25.9k followers on the social media outlet, and often shares behind the scenes looks at the action happening with Michael Myers in Haddonfield. This latest update is no exception, although it doesn’t reveal much about the contents of the highly anticipated slasher.

In the image we see what looks like a sunrise on the set of Halloween Ends. The genre is known for its extensive nightshoots, and it looks like the final night of filming was no exception. In the image we see the movie’s crew assembled, seemingly celebrating their last long night. I have to wonder what type of scene might have happened on the bridge that we’re being shown here.

It should be interesting to see where Halloween Ends takes its story, which is expected to be distinctly different from what we were shown in Halloween Kills. Director David Gordon Green previously revealed that there will be a considerable time jump , which will allow the threequel to catch up with the current timeline IRL. And with only a handful of characters still alive after Michael Myers’ massacre through the town, it seems like the story could go seemingly anywhere.

Jamie Lee Curtis is expected to take her final bow as Laurie Strode in the upcoming slasher, which definitely raises the stakes for Halloween Ends. Joining her will be Andi Matichak, who will once again be playing Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson. Fans were also thrilled to learn that Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards will be playing Lindsey Wallace for a third time, as she’s one of the only survivors from Halloween Kills.