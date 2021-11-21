How Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Is Still Trolling Fans After Getting Sorted Into The Wrong Hogwarts House

The most famous Slytherin (aside from a certain someone who must not be named ) is undoubtedly Draco Malfoy, made famous by Tom Felton in the Harry Potter movies . And yet some troubling news recently surfaced for the actor. Felton took the official Pottermore sorting quiz and was surprised to discover that he does not belong to Slytherin himself, but its enemy house, Gryffindor. As you can imagine, he’s not been quick to embrace the result.

Tom Felton took to social media last month to finally take the quiz so many Potterheads have taken before him, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. As you can see, he’s not taken to the red and gold since he posted this on Instagram :

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

Looks like Tom Felton has decided to completely throw out the results of that viral quiz and continue to deem himself Slytherin anyway. And honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way. Seeing the actor don the colors of Gryffindor instead would be super weird, especially considering he played a Slytherin for ten years of his life.

Obviously, Tom Felton the person and Draco Malfoy are completely different, and being part of Gryffindor is a huge honor. It’s the house that belongs to the franchise’s hero and is the central focus on J.K. Rowling’s beloved series. People who are sorted into the house have historically been known to be brave, daring and bold. This greatly differs from those in Slytherin, who are known to be cunning, ambitious and shrewd. Check out Felton's initial reaction to his results:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

Following the results, the actor updated fans with a photo of his dog wearing Gryffindor attire , commenting “fml” at the picture, which of course means “fuck my life.” He's having loads of fun keeping this conversation going on social media and perhaps it will continue with his Wizarding World co-stars when they reunite for the upcoming HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts , which is coming out on New Year’s Day.

That’s right, if you haven’t heard the news yet, it was announced earlier this week that the cast of the Harry Potter movies, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will have a reunion years after wrapping up the series with with Deathly Hallows Part 2 . Many of the actors, including Tom Felton, are still heavily defined by the franchise, especially considering they spent most of their formative years on the set of the movies.

We can’t wait to see if the sorting house discussion makes its way into the reunion event. Perhaps more of the cast will reveal their true colors as well. Until then, it’s great to see Tom Felton still showing up for Slytherin pride! And if you want to see him at his Slytherin best, you can stream the movies on HBO Max now.