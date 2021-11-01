After Getting Sorted Into Gryffindor, Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Commits His Adorable Dog To The House

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowlings’ beloved novels, and eventually expanding to movies, theme parks, and even stage plays. The cast of the original eight movies grew up in front of our eyes, including Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. And after getting sorted into Gryffindor, Felton committed his adorable dog to the same Hogwarts House.

Draco Malfoy is famously part of Slytherin House throughout the Harry Potter series, and served as Harry’s bully and antagonist during his time at Hogwarts. But Tom Felton recently took a sorting quiz and was surprisingly chosen as a Gryffindor. While originally being shocked, he seems to have accepted his new fate. As you can see in an adorable image of his dog:

That’s one sleepy, furry member of Gryffindor. Looks like Tom Felton included his dog in some Halloween festivities, clad in an iconic Harry Potter look. Although the lack of Slytherin energy is sure to puzzle the generations of fans out there.

The above image comes to us from Tom Felton’s personal Instagram account. He’s super active on social media, often sharing delightful Harry Potter content for fans of the Wizarding World. Although it looks like Felton’s transformation from a Slytherin to a Gryffindor is slowly but surely taking over. I wonder what Lucius Malfoy would think .

Unfortunately, Tom Felton failed to reveal if he dressed up on Halloween. Instead the iconic actor shared lots of Draco Malfoy costumes from fans, including more dogs and even a few babies. Harry Potter characters are always popular Halloween costumes, with Lil Nas X dressing up as Voldemort himself this past year.

Even though Tom Felton’s tenure as Draco Malfoy seemingly ended when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 hit theaters back in 2011, he continues to be one of the Wizarding World's biggest cheerleaders. And it’s probably wild to see so many people out there dressing up as you for Halloween every year.

Of course, there are many Harry Potter fans out there who are holding out hope that Tom Felton might be back as Draco Malfoy sometime in the future. Specifically they’re hoping that the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays are adapted into film, with the original cast returning to play adult versions of their characters. We’ll just have to see if these hopes ever come to fruition, but Felton seems like he might be interested in such a gig. Keep your fingers crossed, muggles!