How Much Despicable Me 4 Made On Opening Night

The summer box office is in full swing with another big title landing in theaters this weekend. Despicable Me 4 opened nationwide during the July 4th week with big box office aspirations. The latest animated film had some big competition, with Inside Out 2 still being a heavy competitor after recently crossing a billion dollars at the box office, and A Quiet Place: Day One still being a heavy hitter for adult audiences. However, Despicable Me 4 was still able to perform well, as the movie performed above what its predecessor, Minions: Rise of Gru did during its 2022 July 4th weekend.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Despicable Me 4 did preview showings which racked in the dollars, predicting the film would open at number one this upcoming weekend. According to Deadline , the movie grossed $27 million after being released in 4,030 theaters. This was slightly below predictors, which had the movie grossing $28 million. This was despite early reviews of Despicable Me 4 being very poor , showing that loyal fans of the franchise are still showing up to see new installments.

On Thursday, July 4th, the film was slightly less successful than first day numbers, grossing $20 million on second day. Despite this being a slight drop from opening day, this was a 28% increase from what Minions: Rise of Gru did on the 4th of July, 2022. Minions: Rise of Gru ended up almost reaching the billion dollar mark throughout its run, so this could be a strong indicator of Despicable Me 4’s potential. If it continues at this pace throughout the weekend, the movie could have a $70 million 3-day opening and $120 million 5-day opening.

Even with its strong competitors, Despicable Me 4 will likely be the number one movie this week. Inside Out 2 posted $7.3 million on Wednesday, and $7.2 million on Thursday. This is still a strong turnout for the Pixar film, which is entering its third week at the box office and is expected to cross the half billion domestic box office goal soon. A Quiet Place: Day One will likely come in third place this weekend, as the horror film made $4.3 million on Wednesday and $4.7M on Thursday. This is still a success for the film, as it now has a $73.3 million gross in its first week, which is 9% higher than first week earnings of 2018’s original A Quiet Place.

(Image credit: Pixar / Paramount Pictures)

These great box office performances across the board is a big win for moviegoing audiences. This year previously was being considered a disappointment for the box office, as totals were significantly down from 2023 . Dune: Part Two was the year's number one performer for months, without much competition from hopefuls like The Fall Guy and Furiosa. However Inside Out 2 has since taken over, with subsequent releases also being strong. Hopefully Despicable Me 4’s great opening numbers will be a good indicator for other big summer blockbuster releases like Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters.

You can see Despicable Me 4 now, as it is currently in theaters nationwide. Fans of the franchise can also check out previous films in the franchise now with a Peacock subscription . For more information on other films heading to the big screen later this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule.