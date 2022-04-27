How Olivia Wilde Ended Up Actually Appearing Opposite Harry Styles And Co. In Her New Movie Don’t Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde is directing Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling, while also appearing in the movie.
It’s an exciting week for cinephiles out there, as CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas. Plenty of highly anticipated movies debuted new footage and information, including superhero flicks like Aquaman 2 and the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. And filmmaker Olivia Wilde recently explained how she ended up actually appearing in the movie opposite Harry Styles and company.
Anticipation for Don’t Worry Darling has been steadily growing since the project was announced, especially since Olivia Wilde is romantically involved with cast member Harry Styles. Florence Pugh is also playing the movie’s protagonist, with Wilde directing the pair during some steamy sequences. During the CinemaCon presentation (which was attended by CinemaBlend), Wilde explained how she ended up taking a role in the thriller, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like Olivia Wilde joined the ensemble of Don’t Worry Darling because she was already on the payroll for the mysterious project. While she might just be joking around, it’s exciting that she’ll be able to use her skills as both a filmmaker and actor for Don’t Worry Darling. And the buzz around the movie has been building, especially after its presentation at CinemaCon.
The first footage for Don’t Worry Darling that premiered at CinemaCon showed off the 1950s setting, with actress Florence Pugh taking center stage as protagonist Alice. In the trailer the men of a community are working on a secret venture called Project Victory. Pugh’s character investigates the truth, all while sharing scenes with Harry Styles.
Later in her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde specifically tipped her hat to the acting talents of Florence Pugh. The 26 year-old actress was seen getting hot and heavy with Harry Styles, all while being directed by Wilde herself. But there doesn’t seem to be any weirdness between the two actresses, with Wilde gushing about the Midsommar star by saying:
Florence Pugh’s starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years, with moviegoers impressed with her performances in projects like Midsommar, Black Widow, and Little Women. The latter project earned her an Oscar nomination, while Pugh’s MCU character Yelena has already returned to the screen in Hawkeye.
Don’t Worry Darling is currently expected to hit theaters on September 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
