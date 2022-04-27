How Olivia Wilde Ended Up Actually Appearing Opposite Harry Styles And Co. In Her New Movie Don’t Worry Darling

It’s an exciting week for cinephiles out there, as CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas. Plenty of highly anticipated movies debuted new footage and information, including superhero flicks like Aquaman 2 and the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. And filmmaker Olivia Wilde recently explained how she ended up actually appearing in the movie opposite Harry Styles and company.

Anticipation for Don’t Worry Darling has been steadily growing since the project was announced, especially since Olivia Wilde is romantically involved with cast member Harry Styles. Florence Pugh is also playing the movie’s protagonist, with Wilde directing the pair during some steamy sequences . During the CinemaCon presentation (which was attended by CinemaBlend), Wilde explained how she ended up taking a role in the thriller, saying:

The rest of our ensemble is an embarrassment of riches and includes Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, some really exciting newcomers. I am also in the movie because I was the only one we could afford by the time we got to that point in casting. They got a very good deal on me and I’m furious with my agent to this day. But it was a thrill to act amongst this extraordinary cast.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Olivia Wilde joined the ensemble of Don’t Worry Darling because she was already on the payroll for the mysterious project. While she might just be joking around, it’s exciting that she’ll be able to use her skills as both a filmmaker and actor for Don’t Worry Darling. And the buzz around the movie has been building, especially after its presentation at CinemaCon.

The first footage for Don’t Worry Darling that premiered at CinemaCon showed off the 1950s setting, with actress Florence Pugh taking center stage as protagonist Alice. In the trailer the men of a community are working on a secret venture called Project Victory. Pugh’s character investigates the truth, all while sharing scenes with Harry Styles.

Later in her presentation for Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde specifically tipped her hat to the acting talents of Florence Pugh. The 26 year-old actress was seen getting hot and heavy with Harry Styles, all while being directed by Wilde herself . But there doesn’t seem to be any weirdness between the two actresses, with Wilde gushing about the Midsommar star by saying:

Don’t Worry Darling is the product of hundreds of people doing what I would consider some of the best work of their careers. None more so than our star Florence Pugh. We knew from the beginning that this movie would live or die based on her role, the kind of heroine we don’t see often anymore. We needed someone who was brilliant and sexy and funny and tough, warm and fierce.

Florence Pugh’s starpower has been steadily growing over the last few years, with moviegoers impressed with her performances in projects like Midsommar, Black Widow, and Little Women. The latter project earned her an Oscar nomination , while Pugh’s MCU character Yelena has already returned to the screen in Hawkeye .