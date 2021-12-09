Instagram Apparently Didn't Like Hawkeye's Florence Pugh Hyping Up Her Own Appearance
Why you hatin' on MCU stars, Insta?
The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye on Disney+.
Navigating social media can be a minefield. We’ve seen more than one celebrity or brand get in trouble with various platforms or with their own fans for taking a joke too far or otherwise crossing the line. However, this may be the first time we’ve seen somebody run afoul of social media for posting spoilers, as Florence Pugh says Instagram has blocked her from posting about her recent appearance in Hawkeye.
Those who have watched the newest episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ know that Florence Pugh’s Yelena, first introduced in the Black Widow movie, made her not unexpected appearance at the end of the show. The actress made a single post to her normal account showing Yelena in the episode, as well as several posts to her Instagram Stories, and while those posts are all still visible, Pugh has added a post that apparently she can’t add any more posts. It reads...
It’s unclear exactly what the issue at hand is that has apparently prevented Florence Pugh from adding additional posts. All the previous posts are still up, so they clearly didn’t violate any standards. She says that somebody on the site complained, but what they complained about is equally unclear. Does Instagram manage spoilers?
Florence Pugh’s posts all came after the new episode of Hawkeye was released on Disney+, so, while they would have been “spoilers” to any who looked at Pugh’s account before watching the episode, nothing here was leaked early. Whatever the rationale for the complaint, it’s possible that Pugh’s video posts, all made in quick succession, could have triggered some sort of spam warning.
Her account certainly hasn’t been permanently suspended or anything, so whatever the issue is, is likely temporary and Florence Pugh’s account will probably be unlocked before too long. She was able to post the message about not being able to post, so the account isn’t even entirely locked down.
With a lot more to come from Florence Pugh in Hawkeye, she’ll certainly have a lot more she wants to say in a week’s time. Hopefully she’ll have the ability to do so. Whatever the issue was here will hopefully be resolved and she can go back to promoting herself and her own career, which is what her social media platforms should ultimately be all about. And Florence Pugh’s Instagram has been one of the things that has gotten us all through the last two years of insanity, we all need it back.
