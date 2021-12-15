Olivia Wilde Calls Out The ‘False Narrative’ That’s Been Front And Center In Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has seen some key moments of professional and personal growth in 2021. Earlier this year, she wrapped work on her second feature-length film, Don’t Worry Darling. And while shooting that movie, she began a relationship with one of its stars – Harry Styles. Shortly after reports of their romance first emerged, many fans across the Internet were quick to share their approval. Wilde has, however, received backlash from some, specifically due to the age difference between her and Styles. She’s now called out what she believes to be the “false narrative” surrounding their relationship.

The 37-year-old star hasn’t spoken too much about her new romance, choosing instead to keep things private. Though when she was asked about it during a recent interview with Vogue , she spoke diplomatically on the matter. And it doesn’t sound like she’s been focusing her energy on what media outlets have to say about her love life:

It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.

Olivia Wilde and the 27-year-old Harry Styles were first romantically linked back in January while they were still working on the upcoming drama film. News of the relationship came a few months after it was revealed that Wilde had split from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis after nine years together. Believe it or not, Wilde and Styles may not have become an item had the One Direction alum not replaced the fired Shia LaBeouf .

Based on photos that have been snapped of the celebrity couple, they’re living their best lives and enjoying each other’s company. The Tron: Legacy star’s further comments in the same interview seem to solidify that very notion:

In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.

Olivia Wilde seems to have a great appreciation for her beau as both a partner and a collaborator. This past year, she’s dropped small details about her highly anticipated period piece (which also stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh ). Wilde once praised her boyfriend’s willingness to take on a supporting role in a female-led movie. Though her comments would draw backlash from some on social media, who argued that male actors don’t have much reason to oppose those kinds of parts.

Regardless of what comes their way though, it seems that the actress and her love are just going to keep it moving and block out the noise. One would also assume that as they endure any backlash, they’ll still have an army of people waiting to support them.

Said fans will surely be intrigued to see Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to be released in theaters on September 23, 2022.