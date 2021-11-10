How Paul Rudd Responded After Taking Sexiest Man Alive Mantle From Michael B Jordan

Since 1985 People Magazine has declared some celebrity male the Sexiest Man Alive. Both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have earned the title in the past. Last year it was was given to Creed star Michael B. Jordan. The new Sexiest Man Alive is Paul Rudd, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Rudd is having fun with his new title, and he has a hilarious response to being named.

When you’re a celebrity and the public seems to decide en masse that you are sexy, it has to be a little strange. It would be understandable if you were hesitant to embrace the idea that you were the “sexiest man alive” but not Paul Rudd. He tells People he’s going to milk this thing for all its worth...

I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends.

Of course, Paul Rudd's friends will give him a hard time over this. It's what you do when your friend is given recognition like this. The People title is supposed to be hyperbole, but how do you not have fun when somebody you know is allegedly the sexiest person walking the entire planet?

At 52 Paul Rudd is one of the older winner of the award. Sean Connery was 59 when he was given the title in 1989, and Harrison Ford was 56 when he won it. Of course, the fact that Rudd looks significantly younger than he is has been an on going joke for the actor, which likely adds to his sex appeal.

Paul Rudd joins an exclusive club in being named the Sexiest Man Alive. In addition to Michael B. Jordan being named last year, the title has gone to the likes of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who have both earned the status more than once. Now that Rudd is in the club, he’s ready to enjoy the benefits of membership...

I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan. And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that.

I look forward to seeing Paul Rudd really take advantage of this status. I hope to see him publicly introduced as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive everywhere he goes for the rest of his life. If there are business cards, I want one.