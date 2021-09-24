George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are Reuniting For A Movie With Spider-Man: No Way Home Director

It’s tough to forget the electric best-friend chemistry George Clooney and Brad Pitt gave off in the Ocean’s movies as their first collaboration, Ocean’s Eleven, turns 20 years old later this year. But as it turns out, we won’t have to forget. The massively popular actors are planning to reunite on screen for an untitled thriller being orchestrated by the writer/director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.

Jon Watts is reportedly writing, directing and producing a movie that will star George Clooney and Brad Pitt together again. Once the project was made known, just about every studio and streaming service jumped to bid on the project, per The Hollywood Reporter. You can imagine why – a Clooney-Pitt re-team up is big, no matter what it is.

Details about the movie itself are being held close to the vest, but the movie is apparently about two “lone wolf fixers” who get assigned to the same job. That premise alone could bring together the kind of winning dynamic the pair have showcased before not only the Ocean movies, but the Coen Brothers-helmed 2008 movie Burn After Reading.

The key studios in the mix to bid on the film are Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and Netflix, but the report also names Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros among others interested in the movie. So yeah, pretty much everyone wants in on this. It’s being called one of the biggest movie bidding wars of 2021, and depending on how much back and forth goes down, it could make for some major paydays for Clooney and Pitt.

Both George Clooney and Brad Pitt have become quite selective with their roles in recent years, as they also produce projects and raise their respective families. Clooney’s last role was in The Midnight Sky last year, which he also directed. Pitt’s was also a space-set movie called Ad Astra the year prior, along with earning the Best Supporting Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Following Brad Pitt’s Oscar win, the actor shared that he would be acting in “fewer” roles because he has other things he wanted to do. It definitely makes one curious about what exactly we're in for with this movie they’ve both signed on to as actors, along with serving as producers as well. As for Jon Watts, the filmmaker has been busy at work with Marvel making a Spider-Man trilogy including Homecoming, Far From Home and the upcoming No Way Home.

Jon Watts previously made a movie called Cop Car with Kevin Bacon back in 2015, and is also working on the next Fantastic Four movie. The filmmaker has a good track record so far, but it'll be curious what he’ll be like outside of the Marvel machine and alongside two of the greatest actors of our time, George Clooney and Brad Pitt.