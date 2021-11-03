Hugh Jackman Sends Rare Compliment To Ryan Reynolds After Award Win

The public love celebrity feuds, especially when they’re actually light hearted. That’s certainly the case with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who have been consistently poking fun at each other for years. Buckle up fans, because Jackman recently sent a rare compliment to Reynolds after an Award Win.

Despite constantly jabbing each other in interviews and on social media , there’s clearly a ton of love shared between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The Deadpool actor has praised his spirit and kindness, and now the tables have turned. Because Jackman posted a sweet compliment for Reynolds after he recently was honored for his businesses, it reads:

Brace yourselves, I’m about to compliment Ryan Reynolds and the extraordinary team at Maximum Effort on receiving a Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award. Check please.

Do you hear that sound? It’s the minds of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ fans that are collectively blowing. Because for a rare moment the two A-lister’s “feud” was dropped, and some kind words came as a result. Don’t worry, I don’t expect this moment of truce to last long .

The above quote comes to us from Hugh Jackman’s personal Instagram story. Ryan Reynolds was recently honored at the Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award, due to the various businesses he’s currently involved in. There’s Aviation Gin, his production company Maximum Effort, and he recently purchased Mint Mobile. Add in his thriving career as an actor, and Reynolds is definitely someone who has innovated and expanded his portfolio.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds famously worked together on 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. This is where Reynolds first played Wade Wilson, although it wasn’t the same interpretation of the character who’d eventually appear in the Deadpool franchise. This is seemingly where their friendship began, although his R-Rated pair of movies made way for more jokes at Jackman’s expense.

You can watch a compilation of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman trolling each other below. And like the renaissance men that they are, this playful jabbing is done in a variety of mediums. Check it out for yourself,

While it’s clear that the “feud” between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds isn’t slowing down anytime soon, some fans are still hoping to see the two actors on the big screen together. Specifically, they want to see Wolverine join a Deadpool movie, and finally watch these two characters battle in a more comic book accurate way. That X-Men Origins: Wolverine one totally doesn’t count .

Unfortunately, Hugh Jackman seems to have hung up the claws for good after Logan. Despite this, he’ll still be able to make headlines with Ryan Reynolds thanks to their penchant for insulting each other. That’s what friends are for.