How Were Backrooms' Found Footage Scenes Shot? Director Kane Parsons Explains How It Compares To His YouTube Series
The viral series is about to haunt the big screen.
The 2026 movie schedule is filled with projects from filmmakers who made a name on YouTube first. Perhaps the most highly anticipated is the upcoming A24 movie, Backrooms, from Kane Parsons. When CinemaBlend sat down with the YouTuber-turned-movie director, he talked to us about making one of the best found footage movies in some time for the big screen.
Much like Parsons’ viral Backrooms web series, which was 24 episodes and based around liminal spaces since 2022, the movie takes place in the 1990s and has tons of found footage elements where audiences experience his horrific visions of unsettling spaces through grainy camcorder footage. When comparing his series to the movie, he told CinemaBlend the following:
So did Kane Parsons use a real old-timey camcorder for the found footage scenes or not? Here’s what he had to tell me when I asked:
Actually, in both scenarios, Parsons doesn’t use a real camcorder. However, when it comes to his feature film, rather than the backrooms being created using CGI and animation software, the production team built 30,000 square feet of the backrooms, making his vision a real place. The space was big enough to cause crew members to regularly get lost on set.
While a camcorder wasn’t used to film any scenes, it’s certainly part of the movie. In one sequence, which is teased in the Backrooms trailer, Finn Bennett’s Bobby is carrying around his own camera, filming. They used a few "parameters" for the effect.
The Backrooms movie follows Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Clark, a manager of a furniture store, who stumbles upon a portal to a series of seemingly never-ending rooms in the basement of his place of business. When he tells his therapist, Dr. Mary Kline (played by Renate Reinsve), about it and then goes missing, she goes after him. During our interview, Parsons also explained one more reason why using a camcorder didn't make sense for this movie:
As one of the earliest viewers of Backrooms, I cannot recommend this film enough to horror fans, whether you’ve seen Kane Parsons’ YouTube series or not. It’s incredibly imaginative, scary, and thrilling to think of being inside a place like the backrooms, and I can’t wait to see it again.
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Backrooms hits theaters this Friday, May 29, and you can always check out the other upcoming horror movies hitting the schedule in the coming months if this isn't enough in the way of scares for you.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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