Undertone Was So Scary, I'm Not Sure I Could've Handled Watching It Alone

When I first watched the Undertone trailer, I convinced myself that I had to see this new A24 film as soon as it hit the 2026 movie schedule. Though I love horror movies, I have to admit that I’m also a chicken and will find any excuse to skip out on something if I think it’s going to be too scary. That said, I’m glad I saw Ian Tuason’s paranormal fright show before reading that critics have said it's a movie “designed to give you a panic attack.”

Let me tell you, Undertone, a movie about a podcast host (played by Nina Kiri) discovering parallels between a mysterious series of recordings and her own life, was legit one of the scariest experiences of my life. While I had a blast freaking out as I watched it in a theater, I’m not sure I could’ve handled seeing it alone. Don’t worry, I won’t get into any of the major spoilers…

(Image credit: A24)

One Person In My Showing Got Up And Never Returned

I caught an early evening screening of Undertone on the Thursday of its opening weekend, and I was shocked to discover I was one of three people who bought a ticket for that particular showing. Knowing that I am prone to freaking out during scary movies, I took some solace in knowing that I wasn’t watching alone. However, with about 15 minutes left in the movie, one of my fellow moviegoers got up, grabbed her popcorn and drink, and left the theater, never to return.

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At that moment, which was during the middle of one of the most traumatic scenes of the movie (and in recent memory), a chill went down my spine. Though I knew there was at least one more person in there with me, I felt so alone, so vulnerable, and even more terrified than I was a few minutes earlier. It also didn’t help that the incredible sound design and intense visuals went into overdrive just as this lady exited.

(Image credit: A24)

My Go-To Way Of Watching Movies At Home Wouldn’t Work Here

One of my go-to ways of watching movies at home is to go down to the basement, turn off all the lights, and turn on my headphones with 3D audio. This is great for thrilling action movies like Warfare, big blockbusters like the Oscar-winning F1, and, you guessed it, horror movies. However, with the inventive sound design of Undertone, a movie where the auditory experience is more terrifying than anything you see on screen (for the most part), I don’t think I could handle this method.

There are so many terrifying sounds throughout that sent shivers down my spine, and I honestly think I would be on the verge of a panic attack if I watched this alone in my basement. Sure, it would be an unforgettable experience, but I don’t know if I’d go back down there afterward.

I’ve seen a lot of great horror movies on the big screen over the years, but this was honestly the most traumatic experience I’ve had in a theater in some time. I was too young to see The Blair Witch Project during its initial theatrical run back in the day, but I’d like to think that Underone comes very close to that.