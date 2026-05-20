How Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Filmed Those Intimate Cam Boy Zoom Scenes 100% In-Person
Yes, these virtual scenes were filmed in-person.
Spoilers for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the series with an Apple TV subscription.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed begins with a virtual relationship. Tatiana Maslany’s Paula is seeing a cam boy named Trevor (Brandon Flynn), and at the start of the show, they have some very intimate (and intense) moments over Zoom. So, with that in mind, I asked Maslany and Flynn how they filmed these scenes that take place virtually, and they told me how they did it 100% in-person.
In the first scene of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, which is airing weekly on the 2026 TV schedule, we meet Paula as she’s on a call with Trevor. Quickly, it’s revealed that she’s paying him for his time, and we learn that she’s in a virtual sexual relationship with this cam boy. So, considering this isn’t the kind of intimate relationship we see on TV often, I asked the She-Hulk actress how they filmed these moments that happen between her and Flynn’s characters over Zoom. In response, she said:
So, while it seemed like Paula and Trevor were far away from each other during this intimate moment, in reality, Maslany and Flynn were on the same stage. They were performing from their respective sets, but those sets were literally right next to each other.
That allowed for a level of intimacy and connection that maybe would not have been present if they were not together. Speaking to that point, and the value of filming these scenes together and in-person, Brandon Flynn told me:
I’d imagine it was very helpful to be in the same space so that, between takes, they could easily talk to one another in person. According to Flynn, this helped his and Maslany’s chemistry feel really real and lived-in even though their characters’ relationship was 100% virtual. Speaking to that point, he said:
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Now, if you’ve seen the show, you know that Trevor turns out to be a scammer, and that’s what cracks open this wild and intense mystery involving Paula.
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However, up until Trevor got beaten up on Zoom, it felt like he and Paula had a real relationship. Paula believed it, and I did too. And that’s thanks to Maslany and Flynn’s chemistry, and probably the fact that they were able to film these sequences in person.
Listen, we talk a lot about how sex scenes are filmed, how intimacy coordinators are involved in the process, and the logistical challenges of capturing said intimate moments on camera. However, in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, they had an especially unique challenge to deal with, seeing as Paula and Trevor’s intimate moments happen over a Zoom call, they aren’t in the same room.
However, Tatiana Maslany and Brandon Flynn essentially were, which helped immensely.
Now, to see how their relationship impacts Paula and this mystery, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has officially premiered among Apple's best TV shows, and it drops new episodes every Wednesday.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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