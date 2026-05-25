I Don’t Know How To Explain Jenna Ortega’s Wild Gothic Wednesday Top, But More Of Where This Came From, Please

Jenna Ortega may only be 23, but she’s certainly already shaking up red carpets with her unique and gothic (but bordering on metal) sensibility. Think cool and very pricy accessories, unique cuts and fabrics, and a sensibility that lends her to be a bit vintage and cutting edge at the same time. If you can’t tell, I’m obsessed, and she did it again recently at a Wednesday event ahead of this year's Emmy nominations.

Ortega rocked a grey blazer and matching suit pants to the event, and when I type it out, it sounds like a snoozefest. However, it’s the top/necklace/dickie thing she wore underneath that really spices up the look and gives it her signature style. I’m not even sure what to call her top, here, so you should just really check it out for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve seen the open blazer look before, but never done up like this. In fact, I wasn’t even sure what to call the fabric Ortega is wearing under her cropped blazer. It doesn’t seemingly cover much, so does it count as a top? To me, it’s almost like the dickies my third grade teacher wore under turtlenecks, only way cooler. It could have even counted as a large choker piece, too.

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The suit and the under piece were both from Alexander McQueen, which meant I could look up what the designer calls the top. Technically, it seems the item may be called a harness, though we don’t see how it fully sits under the tailoring of Jenna Ortega’s suit. The piece is from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection for Alexander McQueen, but it’s nothing like the leather harnesses we are used to seeing.

The top often seems to be paired with a corset (though perhaps not in Ortega's case), and the ready-made piece retails for a whopping $2,290.

Ortega wasn't the only one dressed to the nines at the red carpet event, which was held ahead of the impending Emmy nominations, which will be announced on July 8th. The event was fittingly at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, and co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones also dressed to the nines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I didn’t expect May to be such an epic month for celebrity fashion, but between Hilary Duff choosing not to wear a bikini on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Zoë Saldaña going for vintage lace and Florence Pugh bringing back the fully sheer look, it’s been a really fun month. If I had to vote for the coolest look, however, this harness/top from Ortega is the one that takes the cake.