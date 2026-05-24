Reese Witherspoon Shared Comparison Pics For Legally Blonde And Its TV Prequel, And They Both Look ‘Comfortable Using Legal Jargon In Everyday Life’

Elle Woods is officially getting the “how it started vs. how it’s going” treatment and, honestly, it's so good. Reese Witherspoon shared comparison images from Legally Blonde and its upcoming TV prequel, Elle, and the side-by-side shots make it clear that Lexi Minetree has been studying at the Church of Bend and Snap, but that’s not all. They both look “comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life.”

Witherspoon posted the photos to Instagram alongside Hello Sunshine, pairing some of her best Legally Blonde moments with Minetree’s take on a young Elle Woods. The result is less a simple nostalgia dump and more a pink, sparkly handoff across generations, complete with lounge chairs, landline drama, classroom confidence and enough Elle energy to pass the vibe check in front of a full admissions board. Check it out:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Elle is a prequel series coming to streaming for all with a Prime Video subscription. The story follows Elle Woods during her teenage years, long before Harvard Law, Warner Huntington III and that perfect courtroom hair flip. The series is scheduled to premiere July 1, 2026 and, as can be seen, Minetree is playing the younger version of the character Witherspoon made famous in the 2001 movie.

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Witherspoon’s caption made the whole thing feel even more full circle. She wrote:

How it started vs. How it’s going...watching [Lexi Minetree] step into Elle's shoes has been such a full circle moment. 💕

That is sweet, but the photos are doing a lot of the talking, too. The first comparison shows Witherspoon’s Elle reading on a bright red chaise with Bruiser nearby, paired with Minetree’s young Elle stretched out on a pink lounge chair, magazine in hand, looking like she already knows her future personal essay will destroy admissions season. Another image lines up the pink phone energy, with Witherspoon’s Elle on a fluffy bedroom setup and Minetree’s version beaming into a landline like she is about to casually change her entire life before third period.

Also, there's a classroom comparison, which may be the most important one. Witherspoon’s Elle in glasses and a sharp suit sits against Minetree’s young Elle in a softer pink school look. That’s where the prequel idea starts to click. Elle is not just trying to recreate outfits, though they are clearly part of the legal brief. It is trying to show the early version of the confidence, optimism and underestimated intelligence that made Elle Woods work in the first place. And that's why, despite my trepidation after seeing the show's first trailer, I'm cautiously optimistic.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Lexi Minetree Has Some Very Pink Shoes To Fill

The pressure on Minetree is real because Elle Woods is not just a character people remember. She is a whole pop-culture operating system. The original film is one of the best movies of the 2000s, as it follows Elle from sorority life to Harvard Law, where she proves she is far more than the assumptions people make about her. On that note, the line referenced in the headline comes from the original film, when Elle’s résumé includes being “comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life,” which remains one of the most Elle Woods sentences ever written.

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The prequel takes the character back to the 1990s, focusing on her life before college and law school. According to recent reports, Elle explores her high school years and her move from Bel-Air to Seattle, with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine involved behind the scenes.

That setup gives the show room to answer a fun question: Was Elle always Elle, or did she have to build that confidence one pink accessory at a time? Based on Witherspoon’s comparison post, the answer seems to be both. Minetree’s version has the visual DNA down, but the real trick will be finding the person beneath the sparkle.

Despite how hard casting Elle was, these side-by-sides shared by the former series star have me feeling pretty confident that Minetree is right for the part and ready to pull it off. For now, the first-look comparisons are doing exactly what they should. They make Elle feel connected to the original without turning it into a wax museum version of Legally Blonde. The pink is there. The charm is there. The legal jargon may not be far behind.