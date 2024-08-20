I'm A Huge James Bond Fan And Hearing Halle Berry Gush About Pierce Brosnan Just Made My Day
The Brosnan era continues to get better over time!
Halle Berry fans are having a good time with the 2024 movie schedule, as the iconic star has two movies ready to wow the crowd. At the same time, the Academy Award winner’s fanbase continues to fondly look back on her time in projects such as the legacy of James Bond movies. As a huge fan of 007’s adventures myself, as well as an admirer of Ms. Berry’s acting prowess, it couldn’t have made my day more than to hear her gush about working with the one and only Pierce Brosnan.
Taking part in the Autocorrect Interview segment featured on Wired’s YouTube channel, the star of Netflix’s The Union took time to answer some of the internet’s burning questions. Jumping off on the query of which James Bond film she happened to be in, Halle Berry responded with the following:
I’m going to say something I never thought I’d say in the 22 years that have marked the end of Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond era. But thanks to stories like these coming out about the making of Die Another Day, the Brosnan run's finale actually does seem to be improving in stature as time goes on.
Don’t get me wrong, the movie’s still a mess, and there’s plenty of elements that don’t work. But the revised opinion of this picture as a campy joyride in the 007 canon doesn’t bother me as much as it might have earlier on in my Bond fandom. Plus, it's easier to appreciate the things the movie did right after so much time has passed.
Stories like this, or those shared in director Lee Tamahori’s James Bond recollections, have seriously made me turn a corner when it comes to this picture that was seriously maligned upon release. Those feelings only become even more powerful as Halle Berry continued to reflect on her part in Die Another Day’s chapter of the Bond legacy.
And as you’ll see in her continued remarks, playing Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson may not have been on her personal bingo card, but it certainly was rewarding:
Right about now is the time where I start to feel Halle Berry’s disappointment in her 007 spinoff being scrapped all over again. Especially because Jinx’s script was already written, and probably only needed some polishes and tweaks to get off the ground. While the franchise relaunch with 2006’s Casino Royale went off without a hitch, imagine how much easier it might have been if Ms. Berry was allowed to keep the action going between movies?
Those of you who are in the mood for some new spy action starring Ms. Berry, you’re in luck! The Union is currently streaming for those with a Netflix subscription, with plenty of action and comedy to spare. Though if you ask me, it’s not too late to dig up that Jinx script and do something exciting with it.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.