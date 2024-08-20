I'm A Huge James Bond Fan And Hearing Halle Berry Gush About Pierce Brosnan Just Made My Day

Halle Berry fans are having a good time with the 2024 movie schedule , as the iconic star has two movies ready to wow the crowd. At the same time, the Academy Award winner’s fanbase continues to fondly look back on her time in projects such as the legacy of James Bond movies . As a huge fan of 007’s adventures myself, as well as an admirer of Ms. Berry’s acting prowess, it couldn’t have made my day more than to hear her gush about working with the one and only Pierce Brosnan.

Taking part in the Autocorrect Interview segment featured on Wired’s YouTube channel , the star of Netflix’s The Union took time to answer some of the internet’s burning questions. Jumping off on the query of which James Bond film she happened to be in, Halle Berry responded with the following:

That would be Die Another Day, with Pierce Brosnan. He will always be my Bond. Always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.

I’m going to say something I never thought I’d say in the 22 years that have marked the end of Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond era . But thanks to stories like these coming out about the making of Die Another Day, the Brosnan run's finale actually does seem to be improving in stature as time goes on.

Don’t get me wrong, the movie’s still a mess, and there’s plenty of elements that don’t work. But the revised opinion of this picture as a campy joyride in the 007 canon doesn’t bother me as much as it might have earlier on in my Bond fandom. Plus, it's easier to appreciate the things the movie did right after so much time has passed.

Stories like this, or those shared in director Lee Tamahori’s James Bond recollections, have seriously made me turn a corner when it comes to this picture that was seriously maligned upon release. Those feelings only become even more powerful as Halle Berry continued to reflect on her part in Die Another Day’s chapter of the Bond legacy.

And as you’ll see in her continued remarks, playing Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson may not have been on her personal bingo card, but it certainly was rewarding:

Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, to be in one. But I loved the movies always. Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic, they will forever be a part of our history. I'm really honored to be a part of one, especially with Pierce.

Right about now is the time where I start to feel Halle Berry’s disappointment in her 007 spinoff being scrapped all over again. Especially because Jinx’s script was already written , and probably only needed some polishes and tweaks to get off the ground. While the franchise relaunch with 2006’s Casino Royale went off without a hitch, imagine how much easier it might have been if Ms. Berry was allowed to keep the action going between movies?

