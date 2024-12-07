I Have A Confession: I Don’t Really Like The Moana Movies, But She’s Still One Of My Favorite Disney Characters

I want to love Moana so badly, and over the years I’ve tried to because I adore the titular character. However, after Moana 2 was released on the 2024 movie schedule , and I saw it in theaters, I finally accepted my opinion: Moana is one of my all-time favorite Disney characters, however, I really don’t like the movies.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: “Riley, how can you like a character but not the movie named after her?” Well, that answer is complex, and to explain my reasoning behind this admittedly confusing take, I have to tell this story chronologically.

So, without further ado, here’s the history and reasoning behind my extremely complicated relationship with Moana and her movies.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Was Introduced To Moana Through The Music First

When Moana came out in 2016, I was a senior in high school and deeply obsessed with the musical Hamilton. So, my friends and I were intrigued by this Disney movie mostly because we loved the fact that Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music for it.

Back then, I didn’t have quick access to a movie theater, and I only went a few times a year. So, I didn’t catch Moana in theaters. However, I did have access to the soundtrack, and I fell head over heels in love with songs like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome.”

They became regulars on my playlist, and I specifically adored the lyrics of “How Far I’ll Go.” As someone who was about to leave their hometown for college, the words about going beyond and finding something new really hit home. To this day, I still think it’s one of the best Disney princess songs ever.

Plus, anytime "You're Welcome" comes on, the volume goes up and I'm singing along loudly -- especially the rap.

So, before even seeing the movie, I felt a deep connection to Moana and her motivations, because of the film's music.

(Image credit: Disney)

Moana Was Way Too Overhyped, And I Saw It Way Too Late

Finally, after months and months of listening to the music from Moana, I saw the movie.

It’s important to note that I distinctly recall so many around me thinking it was not only one of the best Disney movies of its decade but one of the best Disney films ever . And I had months to live with that common opinion.

So, I set my bar very high. I knew I cherished the film’s music, and I was thrilled about how excited people were about the movie. Then I saw it…

And I was – it pains me to say this – underwhelmed. In hindsight, my experience watching Moana was a crash course in what happens when something is overhyped and I go into a movie with expectations that are far too high. So, in some ways, this is not the movie's issue, it's on me too.

Therefore, I can see why folks treasure Moana. However, when you go into a film thinking it will be the best thing ever, and it turns out to be just fine, it makes it really hard to love.

(Image credit: Disney)

I’ve Come To The Conclusion That The Story Is Too Clunky

Every time I’ve watched Moana (which is a grand total of three times, I think), my biggest complaint surrounds how segmented the story is. It feels like a bunch of mini-quests squished together into one big mission, and I never felt like I had time to sit with and get to know the characters or their circumstances.

If you look at critiques for Moana 2, this was a common opinion, because the film was supposed to be a TV show first. However, I always felt this way about the first movie too.

Between getting to know Moana’s home, the introduction of Maui and the quests that include the coconut guys fighting them and that abysmal shiny crab, I think there was just too much going on. Obviously, it didn’t make the story confusing, I got the point just fine. However, I simply found that I was way too overwhelmed by everything they stuffed into the film, and the same goes for its sequel.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Also Only Care About Moana, I Wasn’t Really Here For Maui And The Other Characters

The above point is emphasized by the fact that the only character I’m drawn to, especially in the first movie, is Moana.

Honestly, I'm not a fan of Maui. I think he’s funny at times, but overall, his cocky demi-god schtick got old fast. Also, it’s not really something he evolved out of either, as you can see in the second film. While he’s a bit more cognizant of those around him, overall, he still thinks he’s the man and that act is not something I’m particularly entertained by.

Plus, while Moana’s family is very sweet, we don’t get to know them that well. And even though I love Pua and Hei Hei, they are peripheral characters used mostly for jokes.

So, outside of our leading lady, I have a very hard time connecting with anyone else.

(Image credit: Disney)

However, Despite My Dislike Of The Movies, I See Their Value And Adore The Character Moana

Now, even though I have my qualms with the Moana movies, I still absolutely adore the character Moana. I think Auliʻi Cravalho’s vocal performance is outstanding, her songs are wonderful, and overall, she’s one of the most empowering Disney characters out there.

Her fearless pursuit of her dream is awe-inspiring (and something I’ve tried to do in my own life). Her willingness to learn and fail is admirable. Her love and appreciation for her family, friends and culture is also incredibly moving. Plus, I love her sense of adventure and her sense of humor, and when those two things mix, it's magical.

All this together makes her a well-rounded and wonderful woman. And overall, she’s the best role model, and I wish I had her to look up to when I was a kid. Obviously, she’s made an impact on me as a teenager and adult. However, I can’t even begin to fathom how obsessed and inspired my younger self would be by her.

Knowing little kids have Moana to look up to makes me immensely happy, and despite my issues with her movies, I’m thrilled they exist. I know how beloved they are, and I truly wish I liked them more. However, if I’ve learned anything from this, it’s that you can love a character and not their movie, and that’s totally OK.